Meet Hobi and Cobi: WYD Seoul introduces mascots, shares plans

South Korean government cooperation, major event venues, safety and accessibility plans, a host and mascots among this week's World Youth Day 2027 announcements.

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Planning a pilgrimage to World Youth Day in Seoul next year? You won't be alone. WYD 2027 mascots were introduced this week, and they're two charming companions for the journey.

Hobi and Cobi were introduced at a November 5 press conference from the World Youth Day Seoul 2027 Local Organizing Committee. Hobi is a Korean tiger ready to guide you through Seoul. Cobi is a lion who represents the universal Church, ready to guide you on your journey of faith. This is their story:

In the East lives Hobi, a tiger. Hobi represents the culture and spirit of Korea and the East, and is a friend full of hope.

In the West lives Cobi, a lion. Cobi is a friend with the courage to take a step toward a new world. One day, Hobi and Cobi, who live far apart, discover a light that is drawing young people of different languages and cultures to Seoul.

Hobi finds hope in that light, and Cobi finds the courage to follow it. When they finally meet in Seoul, they walk the path together and come to realize this: Hope moves forward when met with courage,

and courage stays on course when guided by hope. And so Hobi and Cobi become companions on pilgrimage, each making up for what the other lacks.

The name Hobi (which K-pop fans will recognize as a nickname shared by BTS member J-hope) combines the words HOPE + BUDDY. The name Cobi combines COURAGE + BUDDY.

Welcoming the world

Hobi and Cobi will have plenty of company. WYD Seoul is expected to draw 400,000 international pilgrims from some 190 countries, plus 100,000 young Korean participants. Add clergy, international media, and 20,000 volunteers, and it will be a big operation.

While most of the key events, including a planned visit from Pope Leo XIV, will take place in South Korea's capital, Seoul, there are plans to extend the celebration to each of the country's dioceses. These Days in the Dioceses are scheduled ahead of the Opening Mass in Seoul, "taking place from July 29 to August 2 across 15 dioceses in Korea, offering international pilgrims opportunities to experience local faith, culture and community life."

As Seoul Archbishop Peter Soon-taick Chung said in his opening address at the press conference:

“What we hope to accomplish in Seoul in the summer of 2027 is not simply to bring a large number of people together,” he said. Rather, WYD will offer young people the opportunity to encounter others, open their hearts and rediscover their inherent worth. Highlighting the hospitality of families, parishes and local communities, he concluded: “What we need in an age of disconnection is the courage to encounter one another and the courage to welcome one another.”

Among the plans announced by the committee were detailed arrangements for security and accessibility. The South Korean government, along with leaders of both the country's political parties, has pledged full support for WYD 2027, signing a declaration that formalizes the agreement.

The declaration includes five commitments: establishing a government-wide support system for the safe and smooth conduct of the event; providing legislative and budgetary support; welcoming young people from around the world and promoting South Korea’s values of peace and harmony; strengthening cooperation with local governments, civil society and religious communities; and using the gathering to promote the country’s international image, regional economies and youth exchanges.

South Korean actress Kim Tae-Hee, a Catholic, has been named the official host of World Youth Day Seoul. Kim, one of the country's best-known entertainers and recognized internationally by K-drama fans, greeted WYD pilgrims with a video message on Instagram.

Two promotional videos, Don't Back Down and Not that Kind of Competition, have also been released by the committee to explore main themes in anticipation of World Youth Day. The videos emphasize the values of not being afraid to fail and recognizing human worth beyond competition.