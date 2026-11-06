Pierre: “You can take away some apps, but not Aleteia!”

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“What does Aleteia do for you?” That was the first question the editors asked Pierre, an 81-year-old reader from France. His name had been suggested by an acquaintance, who described him somewhat mysteriously as “one of your most loyal readers.”

And Pierre certainly had an answer ready!

“It’s practically the first thing I read in the morning! After visiting my prayer website, I open Aleteia’s email and look through all the featured articles. Then I open the ones that interest me (usually most of them) and read them one by one. Sometimes I even email articles to myself so I can print them out and keep them in folders organized by topic,” explains Pierre, who has three daughters and nine grandchildren.

A different perspective on the news

What does Pierre find in Aleteia’s articles that he doesn't find elsewhere?

“What I particularly love about Aleteia’s articles is their objective, moderate tone. Whenever something happens in the news, I always wonder what Aleteia’s take will be. I generally find it speaks to me more than other news outlets,” he says enthusiastically.

“For example, with the recent high school student protests and the current tense atmosphere, I find the articles more in-depth and less strident. They help me reflect and take a broader view.

“Of course, I also particularly appreciated the coverage of the Pope’s visit to France. I watched all the footage on television, but I enjoyed going to your website the following day to read about the visit and discover information or details I hadn’t known about.”

Nourishing his faith every day

Pierre also shares how Aleteia supports his life of faith and prayer.

“Recently, I printed out Marcel Van’s prayer for France, which Aleteia had linked to at the bottom of an article about Leo XIV’s visit. That’s exactly why I appreciate Aleteia. I learn things, I can discover the life of a saint or a prayer, while also reflecting on current events.”

Pierre, who has been living with cancer for several years, continues to nurture and deepen his faith. He can now even refer to his illness as “Sister Illness.” He also appreciates the more spiritual articles he finds on Aleteia. “They nourish me and lift me up.”

Clearly, Pierre is an exceptionally loyal reader. And he wants to end the interview with one last message: “You can take away some of my apps, but never Aleteia! Aleteia is part of my daily life, and I couldn’t do without it!”