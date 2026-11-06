Safe travels, Holy Father!

Pope Leo XIV is in the midst of a 13 and a half hour flight to Uruguay, and he will hit the ground running with a few appointments on this evening's schedule.

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Pope Leo XIV's plane took off at 7:05 a.m. on November 6, 2026, from Rome's Fiumicino Airport, bound for Montevideo-Carrasco International Airport in Uruguay. Uruguay will be the inaugural leg of his sixth apostolic journey as pontiff, a 12-day tour that will also see him visit Argentina and spend an extended time in his adopted country of Peru.

Pope Leo XIV is seen through a window after boarding his plane heading to Montevideo for a 12 days visit to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, at Rome’s Fiumicino airport on November 6, 2026. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) FILIPPO MONTEFORTE | AFP

In total, 83 journalists from newspapers, television, radio, and news agencies representing numerous international media outlets are accompanying the Pontiff throughout his journey across the subcontinent. The papal entourage includes Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's "number two," Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, and Archbishop Filippo Iannone, Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.

On board the Airbus A330-900 of the Italian company ITA Airways, the Pope is traveling almost 7,000 miles (11,123 km) to reach the Uruguayan capital, with a scheduled flight time of 13 hours 30 minutes. He is to fly over six countries – Italy, France, Algeria, Mauritania, Senegal, Brazil – before landing at 16:30 local time (20:30, Rome time).