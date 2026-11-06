St. Paul VI was the first pope to travel to South America

He was also the first pope to leave Italy since 1809, as popes rarely even left Rome throughout much of history.

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For those who grew up with St. John Paul II and his frequent international apostolic journeys, it may seem like traveling is simply part of the job of being pope. Yet, in reality, papal travel has been rare in the last 2,000 years, as the pope tended to keep close to Rome.

This was due primarily to the fact that for most of history, travel was very difficult and the pope did not want to risk his life or be away from his flock for months or years at a time.

It wasn't until St. Paul VI that popes began going on world tours, visiting Catholics in the most remote places of the earth. The invention of the airplane has allowed popes the opportunity to visit places of the world that previous popes would have never dreamed of visiting.

When it comes to traveling to South America, nearly every pope since St. Paul VI has made the cross-Atlantic journey.

1968 Visit to Colombia

The first papal visit to South America was made by St. Paul VI from August 22-25, 1968. He flew to Bogotà, Colombia, and had a packed schedule.

The primary reason for his trip was to attend the International Eucharistic Congress, a massive event that attracted Catholics from all throughout South America and beyond.

While there, Paul VI visited with bishops, priests and religious, as well as a variety of political leaders. He met with journalists, Jewish communities, Christian families and visited local parishes.

When he was about to depart from South America, St. Paul VI had kind words to say about the faith he witnessed:

The manifestations of enthusiasm and deep piety directed to the [Eucharistic] Christ are indelibly engraved in Our memory. We have seen a pulsating Church, Catholic in its universal dimensions, unified in the communion of faith and charity. The sight of enthusiastic crowds, which have brought so much joy to our ministry as Universal Pastor, surpassed the confines of Bogotá and embraced all the latitudes of Latin America, of the world, allowing our spirit to vibrate with the needs, with the desires, thoughts and efforts of Our Sons and Brothers scattered throughout this privileged Continent and throughout the entire world.

Since St. Paul VI's visit to South America, St. John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI, Pope Francis and now Pope Leo XIV have all been able to travel across the Atlantic.