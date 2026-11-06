This couple’s love story has a very Catholic plot twist

A confident prediction, a freezing February day, and a church with a secret decades in the making.

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If there's one thing romantic comedies have taught us, it's that love can make fools of even the most rational people. And if Hallmark movies are anything to go by, the chances of finding your soulmate increase dramatically when there's snow on the ground, Christmas lights twinkling, and a suspiciously handsome stranger, who's often the black sheep of the family, lurking in the local coffee shop. But occasionally, real life delivers a romantic plot twist that even Hollywood might consider a little far-fetched.

For one couple in Massachusetts, the story involves a bitterly cold February day, two mothers with excellent memories, and a Catholic church that had been keeping a rather extraordinary secret for decades.

Ryan McGinty and Jessica Connolly grew up just seven minutes apart, in the neighboring towns of Westwood and Walpole. Despite their proximity, they went to different schools, moved in different circles, and eventually attended different colleges. It wasn't until Jessica visited friends at Ryan's college that they finally met.

"It was junior year of college and he did tell me that we were going to get married the day that he met me," Jessica recalled with a laugh in an interview with CBS Boston.

As opening gambits go, it was certainly ambitious, although Ryan has since had the satisfaction of being proved right! The couple fell in love, got engaged, and decided to marry at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Norwood, completely unaware that their supposed first meeting had been preceded by several rather important encounters.

A little detective work

The first clue came from their mothers, who both remembered a particularly cold February day many years earlier. As Jessica explained, "Our moms both knew it was a day in February, and it was freezing cold, it was our baptism."

Now, Massachusetts in February isn't exactly famous for its tropical climate, but the coincidence was intriguing enough to warrant a little investigation. And when Michelle Gallo, a pastoral associate at St. Timothy's, opened the parish registers, she discovered that Ryan and Jessica had been baptized on the same day.

In hindsight, it's fun to imagine the scene: two families arriving at church with their babies, probably preoccupied with keeping everyone warm, fed, and reasonably quiet, entirely oblivious to the fact that they were witnessing the first chapter of a future marriage.

But Gallo wasn't finished. Having found the baptism records, she decided to investigate the couple's other sacraments and discovered that they had also received their First Communion and Confirmation at St. Timothy's. Their wedding would bring them back to the same parish for a fourth sacramental milestone.

"What are the odds of that?" Gallo wondered.

We can only hope somebody has thought to look through the old parish photographs, because there may be a few more surprises waiting to be discovered.

The church that knew them first

For years, St. Timothy's had been quietly preserving a history that Ryan and Jessica didn't even know they shared. Three sacraments, one parish, and not a hint of romance until college. If God had a plan, He was certainly keeping His cards close to His chest.

And the church remains central to their lives. Ryan's father still serves as a lector there, and the newlyweds continue to attend Mass at the parish where their families first brought them as babies. As Ryan told CBS Boston, "This is probably the best place to be because this is where we've been our whole lives."

Where their story goes next is anyone's guess. But there's something wonderfully intriguing about a couple who discovered, only when preparing to marry, that so much of their story had already been written. And perhaps the greatest surprise is that, after all those years of unknowingly sharing a spiritual home, they now get to discover what comes next together.