A beautiful way to teach kids about Jesus’ “night light”

The sanctuary lamp inside a Catholic Church may seem like a small thing, but it can captivate the imagination of little children.

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When we attend Mass on Sundays or visit a Catholic Church, we might see the burning sanctuary lamp and not even take conscious notice. It's a feature of every Catholic Church that is simply standard, and the more we get used to it, the less we attention we pay to it.

Yet, for a child, the sanctuary lamp is a curious thing -- a red lamp that is always burning. For many children it is a mystery, which can provide the perfect opportunity to teach them more deeply about Jesus' presence in the Blessed Sacrament.

Jesus' night light

One way to pique the curiosity of little children is to explain that the sanctuary lamp is "Jesus' night light." Many children can relate to having a night light near their bed, a light that is constant and remains lit when they are present in their bed.

Night lights also provide a sense of peace and calm, reminding the children that the shadows of the dark are nothing to fear.

In a similar way the sanctuary lamp can indicate to children the peace and calm of Jesus' presence in the tabernacle. As long as the lamp is lit, Jesus is there.

Author Patrick O'Hearn masterfully expands on this concept in his children's book, A Tale of the Sanctuary Lamp, in which he weaves a fictional tale inspired by a variety of saints. The story is inspired by St. Andre Bessette, St. Felix of Cantalice, St. Gerard Majella and St. Martin de Porres.

Through it O'Hearn is able to gently inspire in young children an appreciation of the beauty of "Jesus' night light," and how it points to something much deeper.

The next time you take your kids to Mass, be sure to point out the sanctuary lamp and to let them wonder about it.

It can be comforting for them to know that Jesus has a night light, too, reminding them that the light in the sanctuary alerts us to the reality that Jesus is right there, in the tabernacle.