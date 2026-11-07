Healing from trauma: A Catholic approach

In her new book, a Catholic therapist offers a compassionate, trauma-informed path toward healing.
Our broken world needs the healing only Christ can give. A new book is a valuable resource to understand how to heal from trauma, from a Catholic perspective. Restoring Your Wounded Heart: A Catholic Approach to Healing Trauma is the latest book from Brya Hanan. Through her writing, workshops, and formation work, Hanan seeks to help individuals encounter God in wounded places and rediscover their God-given wholeness.
Hanan is a Catholic licensed marriage and family therapist, a certified family trauma specialist, and the director of Catholic Inner Child Work. She is the creator of the Spirit-Led Inner Child Work model and the author of Befriending Your Inner Child: A Catholic Approach to Healing and Wholeness.
In her new book, Hanan offers a compassionate, trauma-informed path toward healing through faith, psychology, and spiritual renewal. Here’s our conversation with her about Restoring Your Wounded Heart.
What inspired you to write this book?
My own experience of trauma inspired me to write Restoring Your Wounded Heart. I live with complex PTSD, a trauma-related condition that can develop following prolonged, repeated, or inescapable traumatic experiences. For many years, I didn't know I was experiencing complex trauma. I simply believed something was deeply wrong with me, and I carried tremendous shame and self-hatred because of it. As a young adult, I knew I needed healing, and naturally, I turned to the Church. I desperately wanted God to take away the deep-seated shame, fear, and pain I carried within me. I clung to the Sacraments, prayer, and Eucharistic Adoration as though my life depended on them. And in many ways, it did.
My life in the Church saved my life.
The Sacraments sustained me. Prayer gave me hope. My relationship with Christ gave me a reason to keep going. But something continued to trouble me. The peace and consolation I experienced often seemed short-lived. The moment I returned to the stressors of everyday life, experienced distressing emotions, or found myself engaging in thoughts and behaviors contrary to the person I desired to become, it felt as though all the healing I had experienced had dissipated. I began to wonder whether I was doing something wrong. Was I not praying enough? Was I not sufficiently open to God's grace? Was there something within me preventing me from receiving the healing I so desperately desired?
What I didn't understand at the time was that I was interpreting my trauma responses as spiritual failures. It wasn't until I began studying to become a therapist and was required to attend therapy myself that I finally began to understand what was happening within me. For the first time, I had language for my experiences. Receiving a diagnosis of complex PTSD helped me recognize that so much of what I had interpreted as personal weakness, moral failure, or spiritual deficiency was connected to wounds I had never fully understood or addressed. I began to recognize the chronic stress my body was carrying, the protective behaviors I had developed in childhood, the implicit memories shaping how I experienced myself and the world, and the negative beliefs I had internalized through traumatic experiences. And perhaps most importantly, I began to understand that these patterns were not evidence that I was beyond God's love. They were invitations to tend to the wounded places within me.
Through trauma-informed therapy, I began to experience something profound: understanding my trauma didn't lead me away from God. It helped me become more receptive to His love and compassion. I no longer had to approach my interior world primarily through shame, fear, or self-condemnation. I could begin approaching it with curiosity, compassion, and truth. I could finally move from asking, "What is wrong with me?" to asking, "What happened to me, and how has it shaped the way I experience myself, God, and others?" And that shift changed so much. It helped me recognize that healing isn't simply about trying harder to become a better person. Sometimes, we need to understand the wounds, adaptations, and protective patterns that make it difficult for us to live in the freedom and love we genuinely desire.
I wrote this book because I wanted others to experience that same freedom. I wanted readers to see themselves in my story and in the stories of those I've accompanied. I wanted them to have an opportunity to examine their interior world, understand the ways trauma may have shaped their lives, and recognize that their struggles are not the entirety of who they are. Because when trauma remains unseen or unaddressed, we can find ourselves caught in cycles of numbing, repressing, minimizing, or even overly spiritualizing our suffering. We may unknowingly perpetuate the very patterns that keep us disconnected from ourselves, from others, and from the love of God. This is what I explore throughout the book as rupture. Trauma can rupture our sense of safety, trust, identity, and connection. It can create fragmentation within us, where parts of our interior world remain organized around survival rather than the freedom to love and be loved. And yet, rupture does not have to have the final say. That is the heart of this book.
I wanted to offer readers a way to approach their wounds honestly, without shame, and to recognize that seeking therapeutic support is not a failure of faith. It can be one of the ways we cooperate with God's grace. Restoration doesn't necessarily mean that every wound disappears, that we never experience pain again, or that our hearts become perfectly patched up and tidy. Rather, restoration is the gradual process of becoming more whole, more integrated, and more capable of receiving and giving love. It is allowing even the darkest and most wounded places of our hearts to encounter the love and mercy of Christ. My hope is that readers will discover that what trauma has ruptured, God can redeem. Not by erasing our stories, but by meeting us within them and helping us become more fully who He created us to be. And perhaps that is what restoration ultimately looks like: hearts that, even after profound suffering, can begin to beat freely and fully again...hearts that increasingly resemble the Sacred Heart of Jesus, wounded yet open to love.
Why is a Catholic perspective needed on this topic?
I believe a Catholic perspective is essential because our faith offers us a profound understanding of the human person, the meaning of suffering, and the ultimate purpose of healing.
As Catholics, we believe that we are created in the image and likeness of God. We have an inherent dignity and goodness that no amount of suffering or trauma can erase. And yet, trauma can profoundly disrupt our ability to recognize and experience that goodness. It can distort our sense of identity, our relationships, and even our understanding of God. We may begin to relate to ourselves through shame, to others through fear, and to God through distorted beliefs about His love, mercy, and goodness. Our Catholic faith reminds us that our wounds are not the entirety of who we are. We are not defined by what has happened to us, the ways we have learned to survive, or even the ways we have fallen short. We are beloved children of God, created for communion with Him. I also believe our faith gives us a more integrated understanding of healing. We recognize that we need a Savior. We need grace. We need the Sacraments and prayer to sustain and nourish us. And we recognize that we were never meant to heal alone. We have the indwelling presence of the Holy Spirit, the love of the Father, the mercy of Jesus Christ, and the communion of saints who intercede for us. Our faith also recognizes the goodness of our humanity. We are embodied, relational, psychological, and spiritual beings. God has given us so many gifts and capacities that trauma can distort, but never completely destroy. And while we may intellectually know these truths, trauma can make it difficult to experience them within ourselves and our relationships. Healing invites us to move beyond simply knowing that we are loved, worthy, and created for communion toward a greater capacity to receive and experience these truths. As we begin to recognize, remember, and experience who we truly are in Christ, we can move toward greater wholeness and restoration. Our faith can also help us recognize when we need additional support. We don't have to choose between psychological healing and spiritual growth. Catholic anthropology recognizes the dignity and complexity of the whole person, and healing may require tending to the psychological, physiological, relational, and spiritual dimensions of our humanity. Appropriate therapeutic support can help us address the ways trauma has disrupted our capacity for safety, trust, connection, and freedom, while our spiritual life continues to nourish our relationship with God. These aren't competing paths toward healing. They can work together to help restore what trauma has ruptured and help us become more fully who God created us to be.
What is the most important thing you want people to know about a Catholic approach to healing trauma?
The most important thing I want people to know about a Catholic approach to healing trauma is that learning to suffer well is not the same as learning to tolerate unnecessary suffering.
The Church has a long and consistent tradition of teaching about the dignity of the human person, the formation of conscience, the importance of discernment, and the exercise of prudence. Yet, in practice, these teachings have not always been understood or applied well, particularly when accompanying those who have experienced trauma. Our Catholic faith doesn't promise us a life free from pain, wounds, or suffering. Christ Himself entered into human suffering and, through His Passion, death, and Resurrection, revealed that suffering and death do not have the final word. But we need to be careful here. We aren't called to remain in abusive or dysfunctional cycles, neglect our psychological needs, or continually expose ourselves to harm in the name of carrying our Cross. And we aren't healing trauma so that we can eradicate every wound, emotional response, or trigger and finally become worthy of God's love. We are already loved. Rather, healing trauma through a Catholic understanding of the human person helps us grow in the freedom and capacity to receive that love and respond to it. As we heal, we can become more integrated, more trusting, more relational, and increasingly capable of responding to our experiences with freedom rather than being governed by fear, shame, or survival. We can begin to recognize what suffering we are being invited to carry, what wounds need tending, and what harmful patterns or circumstances we may need to change. And ultimately, I believe that is what makes the Catholic perspective so beautiful.
The goal of healing isn't simply to become a better-regulated version of ourselves. It's to become more fully alive in Christ. It's to recover and strengthen our capacity to exercise our God-given freedom, form and follow our conscience, discern wisely, and practice prudence—capacities that can become difficult to access when our nervous systems and relationships are organized around survival. Trauma can make it difficult to distinguish what is familiar from what is safe, what we are responsible for from what belongs to another, and even suffering that is unavoidable from suffering we may have the freedom to change. Healing helps us recognize these distinctions. Ultimately, the goal is to restore our capacity for communion—with ourselves, with others, and with God. It's to bring our whole selves, including our wounded and vulnerable places, before the Cross and allow Christ to meet us there. And as we grow in healing, we can begin to experience suffering differently—not necessarily with less pain, but with greater freedom, integration, and the security of knowing that we do not suffer alone. We can learn to carry what is ours to carry, release what was never ours to bear, and trust that even in our suffering, we remain deeply loved.