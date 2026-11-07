Healing from trauma: A Catholic approach

As Catholics, we believe that we are created in the image and likeness of God. We have an inherent dignity and goodness that no amount of suffering or trauma can erase. And yet, trauma can profoundly disrupt our ability to recognize and experience that goodness. It can distort our sense of identity, our relationships, and even our understanding of God. We may begin to relate to ourselves through shame, to others through fear, and to God through distorted beliefs about His love, mercy, and goodness. Our Catholic faith reminds us that our wounds are not the entirety of who we are. We are not defined by what has happened to us, the ways we have learned to survive, or even the ways we have fallen short. We are beloved children of God, created for communion with Him. I also believe our faith gives us a more integrated understanding of healing. We recognize that we need a Savior. We need grace. We need the Sacraments and prayer to sustain and nourish us. And we recognize that we were never meant to heal alone. We have the indwelling presence of the Holy Spirit, the love of the Father, the mercy of Jesus Christ, and the communion of saints who intercede for us. Our faith also recognizes the goodness of our humanity. We are embodied, relational, psychological, and spiritual beings. God has given us so many gifts and capacities that trauma can distort, but never completely destroy. And while we may intellectually know these truths, trauma can make it difficult to experience them within ourselves and our relationships. Healing invites us to move beyond simply knowing that we are loved, worthy, and created for communion toward a greater capacity to receive and experience these truths. As we begin to recognize, remember, and experience who we truly are in Christ, we can move toward greater wholeness and restoration. Our faith can also help us recognize when we need additional support. We don't have to choose between psychological healing and spiritual growth. Catholic anthropology recognizes the dignity and complexity of the whole person, and healing may require tending to the psychological, physiological, relational, and spiritual dimensions of our humanity. Appropriate therapeutic support can help us address the ways trauma has disrupted our capacity for safety, trust, connection, and freedom, while our spiritual life continues to nourish our relationship with God. These aren't competing paths toward healing. They can work together to help restore what trauma has ruptured and help us become more fully who God created us to be.