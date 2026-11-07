Leo XIV gives his 1st address to Church in China

In his first message devoted to the Catholic Church in China, the Pope emphasized the importance of cultural identity and communion with Rome.

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Pope Leo XIV called for a Church in China that is fully rooted in its culture while remaining united with Rome, in a video message shown on November 5, 2026, at a conference in Rome marking the centenary of the ordination of the first Chinese bishops of the modern era. It was the first address the Pope has devoted specifically to the Catholic Church in China since his election.

The conference, opened by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin — the Vatican's second-highest-ranking official — marked 100 years since Pope Pius XI ordained six Chinese bishops on October 28, 1926. They had traveled by ship from Shanghai, making the long sea journey to Rome to receive episcopal ordination in St. Peter's Basilica.

At the entrance to the conference hall at the Pontifical Urbaniana University on Thursday, Cardinal Parolin greeted the two bishops who had come from China for the occasion: Archbishop Joseph Li Shan of Beijing, president of the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, an organization affiliated with the Communist Party that oversees Catholicism in China; and Bishop Ignatius Ding Zuyao of Haimen, who was recently appointed.

Around 100 people attended the gathering, including Cardinal Stephen Chow, Bishop of Hong Kong, and Cardinal Lazarus You Heung-sik of South Korea, prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy. At the beginning of the conference, held under the auspices of the Dicastery for Evangelization, organizers announced that the Pope had sent them a video message, which was then shown on a large screen.

The Church's openness to different cultures

In his address, Leo XIV described the ordination of the six bishops a century ago as “an event of great significance, not only for the journey of the Catholic Church in China, but also for the universal Church.” Drawing on this historical event, he emphasized the importance of inculturation and the communion of bishops with Rome.

The Pontiff cited Pope Benedict XV, who taught in his 1919 apostolic letter Maximum illud that “the missionary work of the Church cannot be confused with processes of colonization and the exportation of ideas or cultural models.” Christian faith, Leo XIV explained, “embraces differences, incorporating, wherever possible, the characteristics of individuals and peoples, with a broad outlook.”

While the Church “lives among the peoples with friendship and sympathy for their hopes and noble aspirations,” the 267th pope emphasized the importance of communion between bishops around the world and the Successor of Peter, as well as with their fellow bishops.

He described this unity as “a beautiful sign, freely given, comforting, a liberating bond, a closeness that inspires confidence.” He also stressed “the uniqueness of the Church in comparison with all other social and political systems and organizations.”

Communion with the Bishop of Rome

To support his remarks, Leo XIV again cited Benedict XVI, who wrote that the Catholic Church in China “has never been deprived of the ministry of legitimate Pastors who have preserved the apostolic succession intact.” He also referred to a message from Pope Francis emphasizing the “communion with the Bishop of Rome” of Chinese Catholics.

In conclusion, the Pope recalled that the journey of the six Chinese bishops had “kindled joy and pride in so many of their compatriots, consigning mistrust, suspicion and hostility to oblivion.”

In a world “torn apart by conflicts and overwhelmed by wars,” he invited prayers that, in the face of every threat, “the Lord may safeguard the treasure of ecclesial communion.”