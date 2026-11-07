Pope: I am proud to be an American

The Holy Father said he was proud to be able to vote in his home state's midterm election, and also called on health care as a "right for everyone."

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Pope Leo XIV spent some 13 hours on a flight to Uruguay on November 6, spending some of the time with the 80 journalists who accompanied him. In greeting them, he introduced Maria Montserrat “Montse” Alvarado, the new Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication. Noting “that many of you already know" her, he praised her “wonderful experience,” “creativity,” “life and liveliness,” saying she would accompany them on the visit and help the Vatican and the Pope “in the very important dimension of communication.”

Alvarado, a Mexican-American who was working at EWTN before her move to the Vatican, joins two other women who have the role of prefect of a Vatican dicastery, though both of the others are nuns.

After a brief address to the group of reporters, in which he confessed that despite his October surgery and diagnosis of a cancerous nodule in his lung, he had never doubted that this demanding 12-day trip would go forward.

Then the Holy Father spent time speaking individually with various of the journalists. Some US-based journalists asked about his recent vote in the midterms. The Holy Father responded simply, " I am proud to be American and to exercise this right [to vote].”

He added that though he is also a Peruvian citizen, he was not able to vote in their elections (held last April), as they don't have a mail-in voting system. Had it been possible, however, he said he would have done so. “It is a good thing,” he said.