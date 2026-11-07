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Pope teases nuncio, urges youth to stay up late

2 min read
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Credit: SIMONE RISOLUTI | AFP

This handout picture released by the Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV greeting candombe musicians from a small popemobile as he makes his way to the Metropolitan Cathedral of Montevideo after a welcome ceremony at Plaza Independencia in Montevideo on November 6, 2026. Pope Leo XIV arrived in Uruguay to start an ambitious 11-day tour of South America, which will continue with visits to Argentina and Peru, just a few weeks after undergoing surgery for lung cancer. (Photo by Simone Risoluti / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA / SIMONE RISOLUTI" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

The Pope's body clock was undoubtedly reminding him it was way past his bedtime, but he didn't seem to notice!

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"Where are the young people? Where are the Pope's young people?" Pope Leo asked to the sound of wild cheers and shouts, as he ended his first night in Uruguay, standing outside the residence of the papal representative in the country, Archbishop Gianfranco Gallone.

The Pope's body clock was undoubtedly reminding him it was way past his bedtime, as Rome is four hours ahead of Uruguay and he'd just completed a 13-hour flight and already given two speeches. But he seemed delighted to joke with the youth. "The nuncio says he wants to sleep, but sing as late as you want!" he said as the young people went wild, and Archbishop Gallone, standing behind him, broke into laughter.

"Well, maybe not too late, because the neighbors are going to want to sleep too," the Pope continued. "But thank you so much. Thank you for your enthusiasm. Thank you for being here. God bless you and may the blessing of God, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit descend upon you and remain with you forever. Good night!"

You can follow the entire 12-day trip here.

Since his election to the Chair of Peter, the Holy Father has quickly taken up his role with young people, engaging with them and interacting in moments of both prayer and fun in a variety of events, both in Rome, and during his trips.