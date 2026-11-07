St. Dominic’s “immortal” orange tree in Rome

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It's a tree surrounded by legends, one that some even consider miraculous. It certainly makes an impression on tourists and pilgrims visiting the Basilica of Santa Sabina on Rome's Aventine Hill. Only the Dominicans living in the adjoining friary can approach it, but anyone can catch a glimpse through a narrow opening in a wall. There stands an orange tree that seems to defy time.

At the beginning of winter, its foliage is thick, and a few still-green oranges promise a bountiful harvest in the coming months. This is where the "miracle" lies: According to tradition, the tree has continued to bear fruit for some 800 years, although orange trees normally struggle to live a century. St. Dominic himself is said to have planted it around 1220, a few years after founding the Dominican Order. It’s believed to be the first and oldest orange tree in Rome.

A symbol of renewal for the Dominicans

Although the tree's true origins are difficult to trace through history, its place in Dominican tradition is beyond doubt. It symbolizes the endurance of the Order of Preachers through the centuries.

In the 19th century, the French Dominican Henri-Dominique Lacordaire recounted a remarkable story in his writings. When he arrived at the friary of Santa Sabina in Rome, the brothers showed him an old orange tree whose trunk, surrounded by brick walls, was said to have been planted by the order's founder.

During his stay, however, a vigorous new shoot appeared at the base of the tree. It grew rapidly, eventually producing flowers and fruit. “This phenomenon was seen as a kind of sign of the renewal of the Order and the spirit of its holy Patriarch, and our faith gladly welcomed this encouragement,” wrote Lacordaire, who would later become a member of the Académie française.

The present orange tree is believed to be a descendant of that shoot, which sprang from the old trunk. Nothing remains of the original trunk today.

Oranges offered to popes and cardinals

Over the centuries, the tree's fruit — now far too sour and bitter to eat, according to the Dominicans living at Santa Sabina — has enjoyed an excellent reputation.

The Dominican Joachim-Joseph Berthier reported that the oranges were traditionally reserved for the pope and cardinals, who received them as gifts during visits to the friary, particularly for the Ash Wednesday station liturgy.

Although the Pope continues the tradition of visiting Santa Sabina on Ash Wednesday, the Dominicans no longer offer him oranges from their garden.

The tree has also inspired spiritual figures beyond the Dominican family. In a letter to St. Jane Frances de Chantal, St. Francis de Sales mentioned a tree planted by St. Dominic in Rome that everyone came to see and cherish. He used the image to speak about his correspondent's spiritual life, comparing her soul to a tree planted by God that needed to be nurtured so it would continue bearing fruit.

The saint also chose an orange branch as the emblem of the Académie Florimontane, a learned society he founded in the early 17th century. Its motto was Flores fructusque perennes — “Flowers and fruits forever.” The society still exists today.

‘A miracle of resurrection’

Tomaso Malvenda, a Dominican historian of the early 17th century, also described how Romans would flock to the tree at the beginning of Lent to obtain its fruit or foliage. He noted the remarkable resilience of the tree, which was regularly stripped of its leaves and branches: “It is, so to speak, a miracle of resurrection that takes place every year, since almost every year it is stripped of its leaves and branches.”

Local people used the leaves and branches to prepare remedies believed to have miraculous powers against various illnesses.

Although this tradition has largely faded, the Dominicans living at Santa Sabina continue to care for the centuries-old tree and pass on its story.

One friar recalls giving a few seeds to a Dominican sister who was going through a particularly difficult time as she cared for her seriously ill mother. The sister planted them in a pot, with little hope that they would germinate. Yet when she returned home after accompanying her mother through the final days of her life, she discovered a young shoot.