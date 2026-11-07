Unborn belong to human family: Pope starts off S. America trip defending life

The Holy Father spoke in defense of the unborn and against euthanasia, approved last year in Uruguay. He spoke of the right to health care, and the need for community in country with Latin America's highest suicide rate.

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After a flight of more than 13 hours, Pope Leo XIV kicked off his 12-day tour of South America with a busy evening schedule, even as Rome readied for bed. His first address was to Uruguayan authorities and the diplomatic corps, and while the Pope praised the country's efficiency in moving to clean energy, he was firm in his denunciation of human rights abuses.

The Holy Father framed his speech around a piece of art that stands in the capital of Montevideo; it is a monument to Artigas and the historical moment at the heart of modern-day Uruguay, known as the Exodus of the People of the East in 1811. The Pope focused on some of the figures depicted in the bronze frieze at the base of the statue.

Todamo | Todamo

For example, one figure invites us "to reflect on life that is just beginning, as well as life still developing in the mother’s womb," he said.

The unborn already belong to the human family and to the future of their people. Their absolute dependence on their mother does not diminish the dignity to which they are entitled or the protection they deserve. Welcoming a new life requires that fathers assume their responsibility alongside mothers, that the family offer its support, and that social conditions exist that allow both parents to raise and care for their children. The protection of the unborn and the support of those who welcome them are inseparable.

The Holy Father continued to speak about the necessity of good education and just working conditions. Then he turned to another figure on the monument, "an elderly woman, stooped, leaning on a cane and advancing with difficulty. Around one of the wagons, several people are gathered and reaching out to one another; some appear more concerned with helping others than simply going about their own business. Those who need help and support to carry on were also part of that community. Their place in it did not depend on their own strength, self-sufficiency, or ability to contribute. Today too, people’s worth cannot be measured by what they produce, by their work or by their ability to fend for themselves."

Suicide, aging

Unlike the rest of Latin America, Uruguayan society is characterized by an aging population and a fertility rate below the replacement level. It also has the highest suicide rate in Latin America and one of the highest in the world.

In this context, the Pope reflected, "The bronze relief portrays faces and gestures, but it tells us nothing of what each individual carried in their heart as they moved amid the others. Today, we can live our lives surrounded by others, at work, on the streets, or even in our own homes, yet remain unaware of the burdens that others may be carrying. Loneliness, anxiety, and the loss of hope can become so profound that a person no longer sees a reason to continue living. Given the painful reality of suicide, it is clear that adequate health care, family ties, and the closeness of the community are inseparable. None should ever feel like a stranger among their own or think that their absence matters less than their presence."

Faithful attend a welcome ceremony for Pope Leo XIV at Plaza Independencia in Montevideo on November 6, 2026. Pope Leo XIV arrived in Uruguay to start an ambitious 11-day tour of South America, which will continue with visits to Argentina and Peru, just a few weeks after undergoing surgery for lung cancer. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) TIZIANA FABI | AFP

Defending health based on his own health scare

Continuing with the theme of human rights, the Pope spoke against euthanasia, which just became legal in Uruguay last year. It is one of the nations that allows active euthanasia and not just assisted suicide, i.e., the drugs to cause death can be administered by the doctor, and not by the patient.

Alluding to his October 13 surgery to remove a cancerous nodule in his lung, the Pope said: "Recently I experienced firsthand the limitations imposed by illness and I received care for which I am deeply grateful. That experience makes me think of the many men and women who lack the means to obtain a timely diagnosis or receive the treatments they need. Ensuring that health care is accessible to everyone, regardless of their resources, is a duty that confronts every society."