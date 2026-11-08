Bob Dylan songs about God that are easy on the ear

Throughout his entire career the legendary songwriter has leaned heavily on Biblical allusions and addressed Christian themes in a profound way.

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Bob Dylan met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, just as he met St. John Paul II nearly 30 years ago. This makes sense. Throughout his entire career the legendary songwriter has leaned heavily on Biblical allusions and addressed Christian themes in a profound way.

Dylan meant a lot to me earlier in life. He still does. I listen to him regularly — but only when my wife isn’t around. Like many others, April can’t stand Bob Dylan. She dislikes his voice so much she can’t listen to his songs. But she is missing a lot.

So here is a list for her — and for you, if you fit her description — of songs by Bob Dylan that are directly about God, but sung in a way even she might enjoy.

Recently, my favorite album has been Dylan’s first album, Bob Dylan, from 1962.

As he starts his career, Dylan hasn’t yet begun to use the much-parodied voice many associate with him. The album is filled with old folk songs, most of which he didn’t write, but many of which just happen to be about God. “In My Time of Dyin’” and “Fixin’ to Die” are about how Jesus calls you at your death, and “Gospel Plow” is about how he calls you now.

Pope Leo XIV referenced a song from 1967’s John Welsey Harding.

This is the album that includes “I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine,” the Dylan song that the Augustinian Pope Leo XIV connected with. Unfortunately though, the song doesn’t seem to know much about the real St. Augustine; it assumes he was a martyr. But this is also the album with “All Along the Watchtower” on it, which Bishop Robert Barron greatly admires for its Biblical references.

New Morning was one of George Harrison’s favorite Dylan albums. Mine, too.

The former Beatle was directly involved in this 1970 album. Its song “Father of Night” is a beautiful description of God, and its “Three Angels” is about the supernatural significance of everyday life that we often miss. And this was when his voice was at its most palatable.

Another favorite album of mine is Planet Waves from 1974.

In addition to having the most intense long song and the most bitter breakup song ever, back-to-back, this album includes “Forever Young” — a beautiful prayer for a child. And if April and others who don’t like Dylan’s voice want to listen to it, they can hear one of many artists who covered it instead, including Diana Ross, Blake Shelton, Norah Jones, and the Soweto Gospel Choir.

Dylan’s Christian albums Slow Train Coming, Saved, and Shot of Love are my favorites.

But since they are made in 1979-1981, Bob’s voice is full Dylan. Luckily, you can get the best songs from this phase on the album Gotta Serve Somebody: The Gospel Songs of Bob Dylan, sung by leading Gospel singers. My favorites are “I Believe in You” sung by Dottie Peoples and “When He Returns” sung by Rance Allen — and even I skip the one song Dylan himself sings on this album.

If you want to hear the man himself sing about Jesus, the most palatable songs to the general listener from Dylan’s Christian phase are “Solid Rock,” “Every Grain of Sand” (also sung by Bishop Barron if you prefer) and the kid-pleasing “Man Gave Names to All the Animals.”

Dylan’s later 1980s songs about Jesus have meant a lot to me too.

If you like Willie Nelson-style country, Dylan’s 1988 “Rank Strangers to Me” is a haunting old Gospel song about the afterlife. In 1989, Dylan worked with U2 and Peter Gabriel producer Daniel Lanois for his own hopeful composition “Ring Them Bells.” He would later release a beautiful prayer song he wrote called “Lord, Protect My Child.”

There is way more to Bob Dylan.

I have omitted his 21st-century songs when his voice is hardest to take (including his Christmas album). I also skipped songs that are indirectly Christian — his many profound Christian references and songs with Christian stances, such as “Blowin’ in the Wind” which John Paul quoted and “Go Away Bomb,” which Pope Leo quoted.