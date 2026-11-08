Faith can’t be confined to private life: Pope

At a prayer vigil in Uruguay, Pope Leo considered the lessons of Bethlehem: "Christ comes, but the inn is full. ... Something of Bethlehem continues to happen."

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At the legendary Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, on November 7, 2026, Leo XIV expressed his joy at seeing that Uruguayan Catholics “persevere” despite the growing secularization in the country. During a prayer vigil that concluded the second day of his apostolic journey to South America, the Pope spoke out against the idea that faith should only be something private: "Christ comes, but the inn is full. There is no room inside, so he ends up lying in a manger. Soon Herod will try to kill him, unable to tolerate a reign he cannot control. Something of Bethlehem continues to happen: God can be considered unnecessary, and faith confined to the private sphere, as though it had nothing to contribute to society."

The Centenario Stadium, which hosted this prayer vigil, was built for the first FIFA World Cup in 1930. It has been designated a “monument of world soccer” by FIFA. About 70,000 people gathered there on Saturday evening in a very warm atmosphere, contrasting with the bitterly cold weather — quite unusual for this time of year in Uruguay.

The stadium was full of young people as well as the faithful of all generations, representing the full diversity of Uruguayan society. Venezuelan, Peruvian, and Argentine flags also bore witness to the multinational character of Montevideo, whose relative prosperity and stability attract many workers from the rest of Latin America.

On Sunday afternoon, Pope Leo departs Uruguay for Argentina.

Faithful attend a prayer vigil with Pope Leo XIV at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo on November 7, 2026. Pope Leo XIV arrived in Uruguay on November 6, to start an ambitious 11-day tour of South America, which will continue with visits to Argentina and Peru, just a few weeks after undergoing surgery for lung cancer. (Photo by Nicolas GARRIDO / AFP) NICOLAS GARRIDO | AFP

Go to Bethlehem!

The testimonies shared during the vigil offered a vision of hope in the face of the challenges facing Uruguayan society, though its vulnerabilities were not overlooked. In particular, the decline in the number of marriages, the falling birth rate, the legalization of abortion and euthanasia, and the rise in suicides and mental health issues were mentioned.

"Being here with you this evening gives me the opportunity to share a reflection on something that many Christian communities are experiencing today: the advance of secularization and an increasingly widespread religious indifference," the Pope said. "In many places, the faith is no longer passed on as readily as it was in previous generations, and the number of people who live most of their lives without Church attendance or religious practice is growing."

However, Leo assured, we have to look at things according to the logic of God.

Perhaps Bethlehem can teach us something about this reality: when we are few in number, when our strength wanes, when we realize that our social presence is no longer what it once was, we may be tempted to judge our situation by purely human standards. The Gospel invites us to see things differently. God chose Bethlehem, and that choice alone is enough to prevent us from equating smallness with insignificance. We need only think of the Eucharist: the Lord of the universe is present under the humble appearances of bread and wine!

Handout picture released by the Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV greeting a boy at the Basilica de Nuestra Senora del Rosario y San Benito de Palermo after a mass at the Paris Londres park, in Paysandu, 375km northwest of Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 7, 2026. SIMONE RISOLUTI | AFP

The Holy Father encouraged them to be a missionary Church, and also to see the future with hope.

Friends, young people, dare to take the step of marrying, starting a family yourselves. Do not be afraid of “forever”! Married couples, open your home to life, even when the world tells you that a child is a burden. If any of you feel that Christ is calling you to leave everything behind to follow him in the priesthood or in consecrated life, do not ignore that voice out of fear of missing out on other opportunities. When being just and honest comes at a price, pay it. When forgiving seems like a defeat, forgive. When everyone tells you to think of yourselves first, do not be afraid to put yourselves in the last place. Be willing to give up time, money, comfort and plans to serve others. May those who see you find themselves asking: “Why do they live in this way? Where do they get this freedom? Why do they love one another so much?”

The Pope concluded with another reference to Bethlehem: