Kraków cardinal: Our weakness calls upon God’s power

Where, humanly speaking, we feel our strength failing, weakened and terrified by the audacity of evil – there our weakness calls upon the POWER of God and the hope rooted in Him, that the final word does not and cannot belong to hatred.

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Poland is living two days of national mourning after a rare instance of a mass shooting brought the deaths of six people in Krakow's Market Square on Saturday. The shooter also killed his parents and sister, it was later found. The cardinal archbishop of Krakow, Grzegorz Wojciech Ryś, quickly released a statement, inviting the faithful to stand together and attend a Mass at a church in the square.

The future Saint John Paul II spent 20 years leading the Archdiocese of Krakow, first as auxiliary bishop then as bishop, until his election in 1978 to the papacy.

The shooter, a Polish citizen, was injured in the shoot out; among those killed was a British citizen and another non-Polish citizen whose nationality hasn't been reported. Sixteen others were injured, including two police officers. The unit leading the investigation specializes in "terrorist offenses."

Cardinal Rys noted how "any one of us could have been in the Market Square at that time – walking right where the bullets struck innocent, unsuspecting people. We do not want to, we cannot, and we are unable to remain indifferent at a time like this. We want to, we need to, and we must stand TOGETHER." He specifically asked the parish priests of those affected to "offer closeness and every possible form of help."

The 62-year-old cardinal added:

Our faith ensures that we are never – even in the face of the greatest challenges – helpless. Where, humanly speaking, we feel our strength failing, weakened and terrified by the audacity of evil – there our weakness calls upon the POWER of God and the hope rooted in Him, that the final word does not and cannot belong to hatred. [...] I invite everyone who wishes to clearly and collectively show their solidarity with the victims, but also to express, in a Christian spirit, their opposition to hatred and violence. Please do come and join us in prayer