Planning for success: Some tips for turning into an optimist

Negativity is too complicated. It’s the result of overthinking.

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When you think of the future, do you only see obstacles and cause for despair, or do you look on it with hope? Life comes at us fast, and there are certainly times when I’ve indulged in doubt and negativity. I fixate on the difficulty of getting all my children through college or the broken gutters on our house, and the repair bill that is expensive beyond my wildest estimates. I worry about my graying hair, the political climate, and what in the world is going to happen in the Church with ongoing concerns about parish attendance, school enrollment numbers, and declining vocations to the priesthood.

I get distracted by what is going wrong, what I’m powerless to fix -- and my whole perspective becomes unrealistically negative. I internalize the negativity, my inner critic gets louder, and I start to despair over personal goals. Even the goals I have that are achievable begin to seem doubtful.

There are people who, when you tell them a plan, go straight to doubt and negativity. They approximate a wise countenance and immediately explain why you cannot possibly achieve your goal. At a work meeting, they shoot down every idea. At the parish council meeting, they’ll insist that no changes can ever be made because every plan to improve the parish is fatally flawed. They moan and complain about politics and how everything is on a steady and inevitable trajectory downwards. All their plans are for failure.

Sounds good, but isn't

Here’s what I notice, though. Cynical comments sound wise, but they really aren’t. A business that never reaches for new goals is eventually overtaken by other, more optimistic businesses. A church trapped in negativity shrinks and eventually begins to fail. A person full of self-doubt never makes spiritual progress.

When we go straight to fear and doubt, we become paralyzed. I understand why we do it -- it’s a defense mechanism. If we always expect disaster, then we’ll never be embarrassed or hurt too much when the inevitable arrives. This isn’t a healthy attitude, though. It’s actually a self-fulfilling prophecy. Research shows that optimism improves physical and emotional health. Optimists are less depressed, heal from injuries faster, cope with stress more effectively, have higher job satisfaction, and are generally more happy. Because they expect success, they’re more motivated to work for and achieve it.

Starting up

My first assignment out of seminary, back when I was still an Anglican, was as pastor for a small group of folks who were starting a new church on Cape Cod. This was a daunting task. The people involved had come out of an older, more established church that had a lot more resources. It had a building, an endowment, a hundred years of history, and institutional support. The proposed new church had none of that. It would have been easy to tell those people that their dream was doomed to fail.

There were too many negatives, too many obstacles to overcome. But when I spent time with those folks discerning the future, I knew it wouldn’t be helpful to fixate on the challenges. We acknowledged the difficulties, but then we focused on reasons for optimism. Their faith was alive and active. They were a joy to spend time with. They were kind, generous, and highly committed. The group was small but did liturgy well and visitors were impressed. To me, the scenario was cause for optimism. So, when we talked about the future, we spent our time planning for success.

Making plans is about taking in all the information, being flexible, and engaging in creative thinking. Dwelling on the negatives leaves out the realistic possibilities for success and shuts down all the good ideas.

Don't get complicated

Negativity is too complicated. It’s the result of overthinking and coming up with more and more elaborate hypothetical scenarios that don’t represent reality. Everything becomes difficult. Everything halts.

I’m a simple man. When I make a plan, I keep it realistic. I try my plan and if it doesn’t seem to be working, I re-think it and try again. I stay flexible. I accept changes and move on because I believe that, in the final reckoning, the universe is good. The cosmos is built on optimism.

Even when I fail, the process results in personal growth. I learn a limitation. Planning for success creates the ability to turn every scenario into a learning experience. Seeing the good is a skill that must be practiced. Look for the good and it will find you. This doesn’t mean life will magically change and become perfect but, rather, that an attitude of hopeful expectation creates a change within us. It unveils the virtue of hope.

This world and our lives within it have been created by God to be good. Even if we have indulged in sin and allowed some things to become corrupted by the bad, in the end, evil will not win. This is why I am convinced that the most realistic outlook is optimistic and hopeful. We’re not trapped by exterior conditions. We can cause change for the better. We can be happy.

It does no good to only consider what we cannot achieve, or waiting indefinitely until conditions are perfect. Instead, optimists weigh up the options and take action. Sometimes we’re successful, other times we’re not. The point is to keep trying.