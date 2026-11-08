Remember the “art nun,” Sister Wendy? Rediscover her work

A new book takes a closer look at Sister Wendy, especially her spiritual life, sharing her story with a new generation.

You might remember seeing Sister Wendy on television. The British Catholic religious sister became an unlikely international star in the 1990s when the BBC launched a series of documentaries sharing her art history expertise. The programs were very popular. Through them and her books, Sister Wendy introduced countless people to the wonders of sacred art.

Now a new book takes a closer look at Sister Wendy, especially her spiritual life, sharing her story with a new generation. Aleteia reached out to Dr. Michelle Jones, a West Australian theologian and Catholic consecrated woman, who wrote The Spiritual Vision of Sister Wendy Beckett: Living in the heaven of God's presence .

Sister Wendy had an uncommonly intimate relationship with the living God; she once said, “I’m like a singer with perfect pitch, only what I was given was an abiding and constant sense of what God is.” Her immersion in the reality of God means that she is able to present the breadth and depth of Christianity to us in a way that crackles with divine fire and sets our hearts ablaze.

I long for people to recognize Sister Wendy as not just the insightful “art nun” who we once watched on TV, or who we can now watch on YouTube, but also as a luminous mystic and a wise and reliable spiritual guide.

My favorite story is Sister Wendy’s account of a moment on a Sunday morning that changed her life.

She was about three or four years old, and the family had just returned home from Mass. Wendy’s mother was preparing breakfast for the family, and, for some reason, young Wendy was sitting under a table. Outside, the military band was passing by on their Sunday parade. Wendy tells us that she could smell the sausages, she could feel the carpet under her, she could hear the music, and all of a sudden, she became overwhelmed by the reality of God’s closeness, immensity, and love.

She said, “I knew that I was held in that greatness and protected and I would never ever have to feel anxious.” This overpowering awareness of being tenderly enfolded in God’s love stayed with Wendy for the rest of her life and influenced everything she did thereafter.