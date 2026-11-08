Remember the “art nun,” Sister Wendy? Rediscover her work

A new book takes a closer look at Sister Wendy, especially her spiritual life, sharing her story with a new generation.
You might remember seeing Sister Wendy on television. The British Catholic religious sister became an unlikely international star in the 1990s when the BBC launched a series of documentaries sharing her art history expertise. The programs were very popular. Through them and her books, Sister Wendy introduced countless people to the wonders of sacred art.
Now a new book takes a closer look at Sister Wendy, especially her spiritual life, sharing her story with a new generation. Aleteia reached out to Dr. Michelle Jones, a West Australian theologian and Catholic consecrated woman, who wrote The Spiritual Vision of Sister Wendy Beckett: Living in the heaven of God's presence.
What inspired you to write this book?
I long for people to recognize Sister Wendy as not just the insightful “art nun” who we once watched on TV, or who we can now watch on YouTube, but also as a luminous mystic and a wise and reliable spiritual guide.
Sister Wendy had an uncommonly intimate relationship with the living God; she once said, “I’m like a singer with perfect pitch, only what I was given was an abiding and constant sense of what God is.” Her immersion in the reality of God means that she is able to present the breadth and depth of Christianity to us in a way that crackles with divine fire and sets our hearts ablaze.
What are some of your favorite stories about Sister Wendy that you discovered while researching?
My favorite story is Sister Wendy’s account of a moment on a Sunday morning that changed her life.
She was about three or four years old, and the family had just returned home from Mass. Wendy’s mother was preparing breakfast for the family, and, for some reason, young Wendy was sitting under a table. Outside, the military band was passing by on their Sunday parade. Wendy tells us that she could smell the sausages, she could feel the carpet under her, she could hear the music, and all of a sudden, she became overwhelmed by the reality of God’s closeness, immensity, and love.
She said, “I knew that I was held in that greatness and protected and I would never ever have to feel anxious.” This overpowering awareness of being tenderly enfolded in God’s love stayed with Wendy for the rest of her life and influenced everything she did thereafter.
I also love the story that the television cook and food writer Delia Smith tells about taking a train trip with Sister Wendy. The two women happened to meet up with a well-known restaurateur on the train. Delia says, “Probably because there was a nun there, he used every expletive known to man and told really lurid jokes. He was awful.” Far from being scandalized or offended, Sister Wendy, upon reaching their destination, slipped her arm through the man’s and said to him, “Tell me what the matter is.” After a few minutes of being enveloped in the safe haven of grace Sister Wendy offered, the restaurateur thanked her profusely and told her how much he hoped they could meet up again.
Where would you recommend to start for someone just beginning to learn about sacred art?
I would recommend watching the video of Sister Wendy in conversation with Bill Moyers that is available on YouTube. In that wide-ranging and fascinating discussion, Sister Wendy explains that she perceives sacred art not necessarily to be religious art (that is, art with a religious subject), but rather art that is truly transformative.
While the conversation between Bill Moyers and Sister Wendy went for three hours, it was pared down to one hour for television. In the course of my research, I managed to track down the complete transcript of the conversation, and I have included several of the unaired parts in the book.
Why is studying sacred art important?
Sister Wendy was vividly alive to the truth that great works of art (whether their subjects are religious or not and whether they are familiar masterpieces or contemporary works) convey truth and beauty to us. Truth and beauty are both fundamental attributes of God.
So when people — believers and unbelievers — take the time to expose themselves to great works of art, in all their truth and beauty, they are necessarily exposing themselves to God, the source of all truth and beauty. And because we have been created to contain the divine life, we are brought more fully alive through looking at art. For Sister Wendy, we come away from contemplating art more truly the “me” that I was created to be.
What is the most important thing you want people to know about Sister Wendy and your book?
I want people to know that Sister Wendy can take us by the hand and lead us into the heart of the living God, and that is what she does through the pages of my book, The Spiritual Vision of Sister Wendy Beckett.