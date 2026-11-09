6 Gestures that can help families pass on the faith: Pope Leo

In the Holy Family of Nazareth, the Son of God found a home in this world. May he bless us, so that our homes, too, may become temples of his presence.

Gathered with some 2.5 million Catholics, Pope Leo celebrated Mass with the largest congregation he's had so far in his pontificate, in Buenos Aires this morning, November 9, on the feast of the dedication of his cathedral in Rome.

The Pope's homily noted the feast of the Dedication of St. John Lateran, as he spoke about its symbolism for the whole Church.

The Basilica of Saint John Lateran is the cathedral of the Bishop of Rome, the Pope, and as such is a sign of unity and communion for all the Churches throughout the world. For this very reason, it is called the “Mother of all Churches.”

In this context, the Holy Father had advice for family life, and for the mission of families to share the Gospel with the world. He spoke generally about the family as a place to pass on the faith, and specifically noted six possible "gestures" for fostering a Christian home life:

Open the doors of your homes to Christ! Speak naturally to your children about Jesus, and remain united to him. In the intimacy of the home, faith is passed on along with life itself, through the simplest gestures: a blessing before meals, a prayer before going to bed, forgiveness and mutual listening, grandparents teaching their grandchildren to pray, going to Mass on Sundays, and preparing for a retreat or a pilgrimage. Indeed, the family is a privileged place for coming to know and encounter Christ.

Our beloved Pope Francis, who was Bishop of this city, expressed with great conviction that “the family is called to join in daily prayer, to read the word of God and to share in Eucharistic communion, and thus to grow in love and become ever more fully a temple in which the Spirit dwells” (Amoris Laetitia, 29).

Dear families, I encourage you to take a leading role in evangelization! The Church in Argentina needs you. Support the bishops, parish priests, pastoral workers and catechists in their mission. This Church is renewed and filled with enthusiasm when families, animated by faith, pray together and live out their ministry of proclaiming the Good News. In this way, your families bear fruit anew as you fulfill your educational mission “as a true ministry through which the Gospel is transmitted and radiated, so that family life itself becomes an itinerary of faith and in some way a Christian initiation and a school of following Christ” (Saint John Paul II, Familiaris Consortio, 39).