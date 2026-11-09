Australia’s incredible solution to Catholic school renewal

A new program trains schools leaders to rethink Catholic schools as vibrant centers of evangelization.

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“Catholic schools are no different than public schools,” a friend said the other day. “They barely teach anything about religion, and most of the parents and teachers don’t really care about the ‘faith’ part. They just want a private education for their kids.”

While it makes quite a difference what Catholic school you’re talking about, there is a widespread perception in certain areas that many schools are “Catholic in name only.” But what if it didn’t have to be that way? What if Catholic schools were centers of evangelization, where parents and teachers were united in and passionate about their mission to raise up the next generation as saints for the Kingdom?

In Australia, Catholic educators have found a way to work towards making this possibility a reality. It’s called Spiritus, Australian Catholic University’s preeminent formation program for Catholic educators and education leaders.

An international faith formation and leadership development initiative of the university's La Salle Academy, Spiritus equips teachers, school leaders and Church ministry leaders to renew Catholic schools as centers of evangelization.

How? Through a combination of theological formation, spiritual renewal, leadership development, and practical strategies for mission. Spiritus teaches school leaders to prioritize two high impact strategies: youth leading youth, and staff witnessing and leading.

And as the program spreads to more countries and continents, it is inspiring an evangelization renewal in schools around the world.

Aleteia reached out to Peter Woods, director of the Teacher Faith Formation Programmes at Australian Catholic University, particularly Spiritus.

Why is Spiritus a needed initiative in today's Catholic schools?

Many Catholic educators are highly committed to their schools but have had limited opportunities for sustained formation in faith, evangelization and mission leadership. Spiritus responds to this need by helping educators deepen their own faith, understand the Church's vision for Catholic education, and develop practical approaches for leading school communities where faith can be encountered, nurtured and shared. Recent evaluations found that 98% of participants gained a deeper understanding of evangelization, 95% strengthened their capacity to lead schools as centers of evangelization, and 94% reported growth in vocation and ministry.

Catholic school leaders from across East Africa attend a Spiritus event. Courtesy of Spiritus

How many teachers and schools have taken part in the program so far?

Since its commencement in 2017, Spiritus has engaged educators and leaders across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe and East Africa. In 2025 alone, more than 400 participants completed Spiritus Parts 1 and 2 across multiple dioceses and countries. The program now works through partnerships with dioceses, school systems, universities and Church agencies across Oceania, Europe and East Africa, with participation continuing to grow annually.

How can a school participate in Spiritus, particularly if they are not in Australia?