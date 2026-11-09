Leo in Francis’ land offers reflection on personal and national history

"No generation builds its homeland from scratch. It inherits it."

While Pope Francis was never able to visit his homeland, his legacy is present during these days as his successor spends time in the places that forged him. During Pope Leo's first address in Argentina on the evening of November 8, he began by mentioning Pope Francis. He was addressing Argentina's political authorities and diplomats -- a speech that in each stop of a papal visit always tends to be one of the longest and weightiest, as it gives the Successor of Peter an opportunity to weigh in on social issues and oftentimes speak out clearly against those things that are in contrast with the Gospel.

My arrival in this land is personally meaningful. For years, the universal Church listened to the voice of an Argentinian Pope, who treasured, in his memories and in his heart, the places, the people and the faith that he received here. Today, as his Successor in the Petrine ministry, I am in some sense retracing his steps in this country where the personal history of Pope Francis would later be joined to that of the entire Church. To come to the land in which he was raised is also to draw near to a much greater history, made up of generations of men and women who, before and after him, have inherited this homeland and left it a part of themselves.

Some of them were born here; others came from afar and here found a home; others still belong to the indigenous peoples whose presence predates the birth of the nation. From that encounter between diverse backgrounds and experiences, a people gradually took shape over time — a people who have learned to open their doors, to make room for the newly arrived and to preserve, even amid times of difficulty, a remarkable ability to rebound and move forward. All of them have contributed to the Argentina that I now have the joy of visiting. No generation builds its homeland from scratch. It inherits it.