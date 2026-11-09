New reveal: Pope Leo shares that his family loved St. Thérèse!

The Holy Father was visiting a parish dedicated to the French saint of the Little Way on what happened to be the anniversary of his father's death.

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In the midst of his trip to South America, as he concluded his time in Uruguay, Pope Leo spontaneously shared another detail about the spiritual life of the Prevost family, and it came at a parish dedicated to St. Thérèse with its own unique claim to fame.

Before heading to celebrate Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of the 33 -- and on her feast day no less -- the Pope made a stop at the Parish of Saint Thérèse in Juanicó, Uruguay. The parish is unique in that it was the first one dedicated to the French saint after her canonization in 1925.

The Pope's paternal lineage is French, and the Pope's father was one of the soldiers who landed at Normandy on D-Day and then spent time in France. For Pope Leo, it was probably an extra special gift of St. Thérèse and Our Lord to be at a parish that the senior Prevost would have loved -- it was the anniversary of his father's death, though the Pope didn't mention that. The senior Louis Prevost died on November 8, 1997.

Pope Leo has shown that he continues with his father's and family's devotion to St. Thérèse. On her first feast day after his election to the papacy, he wrote a letter to couples, urging them to find in Thérèse's parents, who are also canonized, a model for their family lives.