Philippines: 12 Hours of the Rosary on December 12

The six-month pilgrimage of Our Lady of Guadalupe will conclude in Manila with a special invitation to pray the Rosary for peace on December 12.

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On June 13, 2026, the feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, a replica of Our Lady of Guadalupe’s image from Mexico began a six-month pilgrimage in the Philippines that concludes on December 12 in Manila. The pilgrimage is designed as part of an overall goal of preparing for the the 500th year anniversary of Our Lady’s apparition to St. Juan Diego, which will occur in 2031.

Simone Lorenzo-Peckson explained for Aleteia that, "Filipinos have been devotees of this advocation of Mary since the early Spanish colonial period. The oldest evidence of local devotion is an image in the Nuestra Señora de Gracia Church, which was established in 1601."

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Thus far the replica image has traveled throughout the Philippines visiting over 50 different churches and shrines, attracting large crowds wherever it is hosted.

At the conclusion of this six-month pilgrimage, the image will return to Manila where organizers are planning a unique initiative to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe.

According to the official Facebook page of the pilgrimage, the goal is to pray 5 million Hail Marys for Peace, inviting Catholics from the Philippines, as well as throughout the world, to pray for at least an hour during the 12 hours before noon on December 12.

The 12 hours of praying the Rosary begins at midnight on December 11, and ends at noon on December 12, the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

It is possible to pray with a group, or to simply pray by yourself, signing up for an hour (or more) of praying the Rosary.

All of this is to pray for peace and interior renewal and to honor the Virgin Mary.

More information can be found on the Facebook page linked above.