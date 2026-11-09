The hidden spiritual truth behind the feast of St. John Lateran

While the feast celebrates the dedication of a physical building, there exists a spiritual reality behind it that applies to us all.

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Each year the Catholic Church celebrates the feast of the Dedication of St. John Lateran, the cathedral church of the Bishop of Rome, who is also known as the pope. To some it seems strange that Catholics around the world would celebrate a church in Rome, as it doesn't immediately appear to have any spiritual significance for our everyday lives.

Yet, when looking closer at the feast, it presents us with a profound spiritual truth that we may not have thought of before.

"You are God's building"

Pope Benedict XVI dug a little deeper into this feast during an Angelus message he gave on November 9, 2008. He pointed to the scriptures that are read at Mass on this day and their significance:

The Word of God during this Solemnity recalls an essential truth: the stone temple is the symbol of the living Church, the Christian community, that the Apostles Peter and Paul had, in their Letters, already understood as a "spiritual building," constructed by God with the "living stones" that are the Christians, upon the one foundation that is Jesus Christ, who is in turn compared to the "cornerstone."

He then spoke specifically about the Second Reading and its application to the spiritual life:

"Brethren,... you are God's building", St Paul writes, and he adds, "God's temple is holy, and you are that temple" (1 Cor 3: 9c, 17). The beauty and the harmony of churches, destined to render praise to God, invites us human beings too, though limited and sinful, to convert ourselves to form a "cosmos," a well-ordered construction, in close communion with Jesus, who is the true Holy of Holies.

This may seem somewhat strange to think of, but by celebrating a building in Rome, we are reminded that we are God's precious building, a temple sacred to the Lord.

Buildings such as these are well-constructed, built to last centuries, with great care spent on every detail.

In a similar way, we are called by God to pay attention to how our "house" is built, such as making sure it is built on "rock" and not "sand."

Furthermore, the most important part of any church is the tabernacle, the "holy of holies" where Jesus dwells. We too need to consider how we are constructing our lives and to discern if God is at the center, near our heart.