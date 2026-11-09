World Series winners go beyond the field to share joy, faith

The Brewers historic win brought about the largest single-day crowd ever recorded in Wisconsin history. But the joy and celebration goes deeper than baseball.

Copy link Archive article Print article share on :

On Sunday, November 8, Milwaukee’s CBS-58 News reported that pews were filled with Brewers fans at a “World Series Mass of Thanksgiving” celebrated by Bishop Jeffrey Haines at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral. “Join us as we pray in gratitude for the friendships and unity that sports inspire in our beloved Brew City and around the world,” the cathedral’s own Facebook page posted a few days prior.

This “Midwest nice” sense of friendship and shared fandom has characterized the support and celebrations both during and after the historic win by the Milwaukee baseball team. Sports commentators shared their surprise at the number of Brewers fans in the stands, both at their home stadium where games were live-broadcasted as well as their large presence at the away games in Tampa Bay.

There was even a Facebook group created — which grew to a few thousand over mere hours — “Brewers Take Over Tampa!” for fans who were using social media to meet up, share stories, and celebrate.

More than 750,000 fans attended the Milwaukee Brewers’ World Series championship parade on Friday, October 30, in what is believed to be the largest single-day crowd ever recorded in Wisconsin history.

In coverage by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, it was stated that the crowd’s numbers would fill the Brewers’ Stadium, American Family Field that seats 41,900, for 18 sold-out games. Those in attendance would have filled Lambeau Field — the Green Bay Packers’ stadium — more than nine times.

The Brewers players surprised fans at Lambeau Field for the Thursday night game between Green Bay and the Carolina Panthers on October 29, less than 24 hours after their victory in Tampa Bay. Right fielder Sal Frelick jumped into the south end zone crowd with the famous touchdown celebratory “Lambeau Leap.”

Catholic Brewers

Frelick has made headlines in Catholic news for his open comments about attending Mass and receiving Communion. The practicing Catholic athlete grew up in Boston, served many years as an altar server, and minored in Theology at Boston College. He has commented that the crucifix he wears is more than “bling,” but a real sign of his beliefs.

Milwaukee’s archdiocesan paper, The Catholic Herald, featured Frelick in a September 30, 2024, article. The author spoke about the athlete's dedication to charitable works, like visiting children in the hospital and supporting local youth programs. He shared that he attended Bible study and prayer services with teammates.

Frelick was quoted saying as a young man he looked up to other athletes who gave back to their communities. “All of my success in sports is because I was given gifts from God and prayed hard about how to use them,” he shared.

Three of the Brewers who hail from Venezuela are also vocal about their Catholic faith, including their devotion to the Blessed Virgin. When their home country suffered back-to-back earthquakes this spring, they teamed up with local charities and Catholic parishes for relief efforts.

The Brewers’ success has been particularly inspiring because of their underdog status. Milwaukee is a small-marker player among other MLB teams with one of the smallest payrolls and developing players — characteristics that align with their blue-collar hometown.

All of this resonates deeply with the team’s manager, also a lifelong Catholic, Pat Murphy. He’s been widely and repeatedly described as a humble man who leads with a coaching philosophy rooted in his Catholic upbringing. He focuses on hard work, belief in oneself, and above all, the interdependence of playing as a team.

During the parade, commentators highlighted that “Murph” was seated on camp chairs in the back of a pickup at the end of the parade. In interviews, he continues to praise the teamwork and leadership among his players, dismissing his own role.

Many reporters noted the inter-generational aspect of this team’s accomplishment, and how former Brewers baseball players were honored and included in the parade and championship celebrations.

Numerous men from the 1982 World Series runner-up team participated in the parade and spoke during the rally afterwards. In that championship run, the Brewers made it to Game 7 and had been leading into the sixth inning, before losing to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ted Simmons’ was the Hall of Fame catcher for that ’82 team. He admitted to the crowds gathered to celebrate this ’26 team that his team never got over that loss, but said, “We’re not over it because this group has made it happen for all of us.”

The other Catholic figure who might loom largest is the Brewers’ beloved “Mr. Baseball” and former announcer, Bob Uecker. Ueker played professional baseball in the 1950s and 60s, winning a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1964. But he is best known as the radio broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers, a role he held from 1971 until October 2024. He died from lung cancer in January 2025.

Uecker’s faith was praised by Milwaukee’s former Archbishop Jerome Listecki alongside his sense of humor. He recognized that the man “used his platform to help numerous charitable causes in his hometown and beyond.”

During the parade, buses full of the players honored Uecker’s lifelong support of the team, stopping beneath the 80-by-100-foot mural of “Mr. Baseball” that was revealed and dedicated in June of this year.

Perhaps one of the most common comments among parade-goers, besides it being a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience, was that “Ueck” must have been pulling for the team from heaven.

Other connected Catholic witnesses

Just hours after the Brewers clinched their first World Series title, Milwaukee Archbishop Jeffrey Grob and Saint Petersburg’s Bishop Gregory Parkes made good on their friendly bet.

Before the Series began, Archbishop Grob said, “There’s nothing like the excitement of the World Series to bring our two dioceses together in a spirit of friendly competition. While we’re each cheering for our team to win, the real victory will be helping those in need through our Catholic Charities.”

For his part, Bishop Parkes delivered a generous donation to Milwaukee’s Catholic Charities as well as a box of his hand-rolled episcopal cigars. Even though his team won, the Milwaukee prelate happily sent 30 pounds of brats, courtesy of a local meat market to the other diocese’s meal charity meal program and a donation to the Florida diocese’s Catholic Charities, even though his team won.

Seminarians at the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s St. Francis de Sales Seminary — attended by seminarians from around the state — took part in the parade excitement on Friday, October 30. They were decked out in Brewers’ caps and shirts, but many had their Roman collars showing.

Waving multiple flags — the American, Vatican, and seminary flags among them — one seminarian played a catchy tune on his trumpet accompanied by clapping. The group then led parade-goers in singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” and others. A few of the seminarians held up celebratory posters. One invited: “Mass? Then Wolski’s?” the latter being a historic family-owned tavern popular for Brewers' watch parties; another announced, as was the case for many young people at the parade, “We skipped class for this!”

Seminary rector Fr. Luke Strand was interviewed by local news stations WTMJ4 during the festivities. Among numerous comments on the seminary’s Facebook post, one noted how good it is “for young men to realize being a priest can be fun, too!” Another thanked the men “for your yes to serving God in whatever way you are called.” Many offered shout outs to their home-parish’s seminarians.

The Seminary’s Vice-Rector Fr. John Baumgardner told Aleteia, “A great team, like the Brewers, plays with the mindset that it is not about you. And that’s true in the Christian life — Jesus invites us to pour our life out for God and others. While hard, this sacrificial living bears fruit — and sometimes wins you the World Series!”

Fr. Brad Krawczyk, Director of Worship and Liturgical Formation at Saint Francis de Sales Seminary, summarized with a reference to a phrase Pope Leo has been quoting: