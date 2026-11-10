1st time out of Italy: Relics of St. Francis are in San Francisco

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Relics and Masterpieces of St. Francis of Assisi, an exhibition that includes relics and artistic masterpieces that have left Italy for the first time in 800 years, opened October 16 at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption in San Francisco, California. Continuing through November 28, the exhibit is free and open to the public during specified hours.

Visitors may venerate a bandage stained with blood from the side wound of St. Francis. Being a part of the saint's mortal remains, the blood is a first-class relic, which is kept at La Verna in Italy, where Francis received the stigmata -- the wounds of Christ on his own body.

Also on view is a narrow full-length portrait of the saint in gold and tempera, attributed to Cimabue and dated circa 1290. Because this portrait was painted on the lid of the saint's coffin, it is considered a second-class relic.

Other art pieces included in the exhibition are a painting of St. Clare of Assisi, with a piece of cloth associated with her veil (a relic not yet verified); two Renaissance paintings by Dono Dori: The Stigmata of Saint Francis and Crucifixion of Saint Francis of Assisi; Saint Francis Watched Over by the Angels (17th-century anonymous painting); and Adamo di Cladaro's Saint Francis.

The exhibition was made possible by the Knights of St. Francis of the Archdiocese of San Francisco, an international and universal association formed in 2008 consisting of single and married lay people, ordained clergy and men and women religious.

We were formed by Angela Alioto, SFO, to protect the Porziuncola Nuova, to serve and live up to the tenets of our Holy Seraphic Father: Saint Francis of Assisi, the Beloved of Our Lord, Jesus Christ. Those tenets are: “Laudato, Si”

To Love and Care for the Sick and the Poor,

To be Instruments of Peace,

To be Trustees of Our Earth, and of course,

To Love all of God’s Creatures.

St. Francis, the California Missions, and San Francisco

The exhibition celebrates not only the 8th centenary of Francis' death and the 2026 Franciscan Jubilee Year proclaimed by Pope Leo XIV, but also the 250th anniversary of the founding of Mission San Francisco de Asís. The oldest extant building in the City of San Francisco, the mission (popularly known as Mission Dolores because of its site on the creek named for Our Lady of Sorrows) was founded by the Franciscan St. Junipero Serra and remains a parish to this day.

Father Saul Tambini, OFM, from the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli in Assisi, one of several Franciscans who accompanied the exhibits from Assisi and La Verna, said the city was chosen for a reason: "We have to celebrate St. Francis [here] because we know how much the Franciscan presence deeply shaped this place."

To commemorate the mission anniversary, Relics and Masterpieces of St. Francis of Assisi also includes a display of meticulously crafted scale models of the 21 California missions founded by Serra and his brother Franciscans along El Camino Real ("the King's Highway"), which spans the length of the state from San Diego in the south to Sonoma in the north.

First unveiled at the 1939 Golden Gate International Exposition on Treasure Island, the models were the result of two years of research and were built by German cabinetmakers under the direction of Italian artist Leon Bayard de Volo. Each model faithfully captures the architecture and intricate details of the original mission, from surrounding shrubbery to miniature figures.

The mission models were rescued from an auction in 1998 by the Cline Family, California winemakers, who created a museum to display them in 2005. Fred and Nancy Cline of Cline Cellars and Jacuzzi Family Vineyards loaned the replicas to the San Francisco exhibition.

Thanks to the Benedict XVI Institute, visitors will also be able to see an illuminated manuscript of St. Francis' Canticle of the Creatures commissioned by the institute.

Pilgrims may receive the Plenary Indulgence attached to the Franciscan Jubilee Year when visiting the exhibition, under the usual conditions.