A Kansas artist is drawing Pope Leo’s face in Peruvian soil

Stan Herd has spent 40 years making land art. Now, three days before Leo XIV returns to the city that knew him first, the earthwork goes down in Chiclayo.

Copy link Archive article Print article share on :

Stan Herd has been drawing with the earth for more than four decades. His portraits — planted, cut, and laid into the ground at a scale visible only from the air — have covered fields in Kansas, vacant lots in Manhattan, hillsides in Europe. He has never before built one in tile. He is doing it now, in Chiclayo, Peru, three days before Pope Leo XIV gets there.

Close to a million people are expected on the Pimentel coast on November 13, when Leo XIV celebrates Mass in the city he served as bishop for eight years. The homecoming is, by any measure, an event. Herd and filmmaker Marc Havener decided it was also a story that needed to be told.

Two gifts for a homecoming

The earthwork is one of two gifts being prepared for the returning Pope. The other comes from Father Cesar, a Chiclayo priest who served alongside the future Leo XIV during his years in the diocese and is now preparing something for his old friend — the nature of which the film will reveal.

The two gifts are different in every way except the impulse behind them: the desire to mark, in a form that lasts, what this city means to this man and what he meant to it. Herd puts it plainly: “The world’s looking for a good story. They’re tired of all the bad stories. We have a story.”

He is not wrong. The story of Robert Prevost’s two decades in Peru — the American Augustinian who arrived as a missionary, learned the city from its margins, became its bishop, and then became something none of them expected — is exactly the kind of story that gets lost in the machinery of papal coverage. The GoFundMe campaign Herd and Havener have launched to finish the film is titled simply: Papa León Comes Home.

What the film is

Marc Havener’s Resonate Pictures has already been to Chiclayo: scouting land with Father Cesar, walking the streets, talking to people who remember the bishop who stayed. The campaign funds the build, the reveal on November 10, the filming of Father Cesar’s story, and the full post-production through to festival distribution. The target release is February 2027.

Havener’s work has earned four national ADDY Awards and over 100 film festival selections; his most recent short premiered at Newport Beach in October. This is a different kind of project: A Kansas artist on his knees working with and on Peruvian soil, and a priest wrapping a gift for a friend who is now the pope, in a city that already knew, before the papacy arrived, who Robert Prevost was.