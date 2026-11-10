A white rose for Leo, in memory of Francis

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Before leading Evening Prayer with the Argentine bishops at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Buenos Aires, Pope Leo XIV paused at the commemorative plaque dedicated to Jorge Mario Bergoglio and prayed there in silence. Eight members of Francis’ family approached him, carrying a white rose.

The choice of flower was deliberate. Francis had a lifelong devotion to Saint Thérèse of Lisieux, who before her death in 1897 at age 24 had promised: “I will spend my heaven doing good on earth. I will let fall a shower of roses.” The rose became inseparable from her devotion — a sign of intercession, of presence, of a prayer heard. Father Bergoglio carried that devotion with him from Buenos Aires to Rome and kept it to the end.

“Today we want to give it to you, as a family,” his relatives said in the dedication accompanying the gift, “to share something of that spiritual legacy that unites us so deeply to him.”

It was, in fact, a gift that reflected yet another spiritual bond between the current pope and his predecessor -- one that Francis' family members might not have realized in selecting the gift. Just last weekend, Pope Leo's last moments in Uruguay before leaving for Argentina brought him to a parish named after the young French saint. He was there on what happened to be the anniversary of his father's death, and it was perhaps that that brought him to reveal a bit of family history: "My family —especially my father — had a great devotion to Saint Thérèse."

This is to say that Leo and Francis both came to the Chair of Peter with a deeply-rooted love for the French saint of the Little Way: a devotion that manifested itself in Rome, at Francis' grave right after Leo's election, and how has manifested it again, in Argentina.

Pope Leo places a white rose on Pope Francis' tomb, in his first trip outside of the Vatican after his election. © Vatican Media