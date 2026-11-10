Henry Cavill’s touching Remembrance Sunday tribute

The 'Superman' actor shared a family outing to a beautiful basilica, along with a heartfelt message of gratitude.

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Henry Cavill may be best known for playing Superman, but on Remembrance Sunday, the British actor was thinking about some very real heroes.

On November 8, Cavill shared a photograph from the magnificent St. Stephen's Basilica in Budapest, Hungary, where he had spent part of the day with his family. Wearing a red remembrance poppy, the 43-year-old actor paid tribute to those who had sacrificed their lives in war.

"Went out with the family today on a glorious Remembrance Sunday. Forever grateful to those who have fought and for those who gave their lives so that we can enjoy ours," he wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtags associated with the special day: #LestWeForget and #RemembranceDay.

For British families, Remembrance Sunday is an important annual occasion, marked on the second Sunday of November. The familiar red poppies, worn in memory of those who died in war, are an especially visible part of the commemorations.

Cavill, who grew up Catholic on the island of Jersey, has previously spoken fondly of his school chapel and his love of traditional Christian hymns. His choice of a magnificent Catholic basilica for this family outing offers a particularly fitting setting for a day devoted to gratitude and remembrance.