Pope Leo: “In every rejected migrant, it is Christ who knocks”

As international humanitarian aid drops nearly 30% in two years, Leo XIV calls on the ICMC to find new ways to care for displaced children.

Copy link Archive article Print article share on :

In a video message delivered November 10 to the plenary assembly of the International Catholic Migration Commission (ICMC) in Rome, Pope Leo XIV quoted his own apostolic exhortation Dilexi Te to frame the stakes of the gathering: “In every rejected migrant it is Christ himself who knocks at the door.” The assembly, which runs November 10–12 with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, marks the 75th anniversary of the ICMC — founded in 1951 by Pope Pius XII in the aftermath of mass displacement following the Second World War.

Leo, who is currently in South America, acknowledged the full range of causes driving displacement today — war, violence, injustice, natural disasters, economic inequality — before turning to what he called “a marked decline in funding for international protection and assistance,” compounding crises that organizations on the ground are already struggling to contain.

A funding collapse with real consequences

The numbers behind that phrase are indeed stark. According to the Global Humanitarian Assistance Report 2026, international humanitarian aid fell nearly 30% between 2023 and 2025, dropping from $47.4 billion to $33.3 billion. OECD projections suggest the decline could reach 40% by the end of 2026 — the lowest level of international humanitarian spending in a decade.

The single largest driver of that collapse is the near-total withdrawal of United States funding, which ended more than 83% of USAID grants within the first six weeks of the Trump administration. The ripple effects have been immediate and severe. The UN refugee agency UNHCR, which previously received over 40% of its annual budget from Washington, cut $300 million in planned relief operations. The International Organization for Migration, whose $3.4 billion annual budget relied on U.S. contributions for more than 40%, is laying off thousands of staff and closing offices worldwide. In Afghanistan alone, more than nine million people lost access to healthcare and protection services. Traditional European donor countries have simultaneously tightened their own budgets, compounding the shortfall.

304 million migrants. 13 million displaced children

Leo was speaking into a context that the numbers make almost incomprehensible. The IOM counted 304 million international migrants in 2024. Of those displaced by conflict and persecution, the figures are at or near historic highs, driven by ongoing wars in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gaza, and Ukraine, as well as weather-related displacement.

The situation for children is especially acute. According to Save the Children, citing data from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, an estimated 13 million child displacements from conflict and violence were recorded in 2025 — a 46% increase over 2024, and an all-time high. That is roughly 35,000 children displaced every single day. For the first time, conflict surpassed climate as the leading driver of displacement globally. More than 32.7 million children were internally displaced, with over four in five fleeing violence or war. A further 19 million children lived outside their home countries as refugees or asylum seekers. A record 520 million children — more than one in five worldwide — lived in active conflict zones in 2024, up 60% since 2010.

What Leo is asking

Against this backdrop, Leo’s message focused on what Catholic organizations can concretely do. “I urge you to persevere in your noble and important mission,” he told ICMC participants, calling on them to defend the dignity of migrants and refugees alongside other faith-based and civil society groups. On displaced children specifically — the assembly’s focal theme — he said: “I pray that your efforts will help find new ways to care for displaced children.”

The ICMC, present in over 50 countries and working across resettlement, integration, and legal protection, is one of the largest Catholic humanitarian networks in the world. Its 75th anniversary assembly represents a moment of stocktaking at a time when the broader international system it has operated alongside is contracting sharply.