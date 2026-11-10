Pope Leo scores a first on Sports Illustrated

The first pope of the USA has added a rather unexpected cover appearance to his growing collection of firsts.

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Move over, basketball stars! There's a new face on the cover of Sports Illustrated, and he happens to lead the Catholic Church. Pope Leo has appeared on the magazine's digital cover, looking very at home with a golden basketball in his hands. The headline? Well, it just had to be: "When in Rome."

The November 3 feature celebrates the Eternal City Tip-Off, which brought the men's and women's basketball teams from two major American Catholic universities, Villanova and Notre Dame, to Rome for their season openers.

And for Leo, the occasion was particularly personal. Before becoming the first American Pope, Robert Prevost was a student at Villanova, graduating in 1977. So when his alma mater came face to face with Notre Dame, he found himself in a rather delicate position.

"Growing up on the south side of Chicago, we oftentimes heard, 'Go Irish,'" he told the teams during their Vatican audience on October 31. "But as you all know, Prevost graduated from Villanova! So, the Pope doesn't take sides. Prevost has another opinion, but we won't do that now."

Clearly, papal neutrality has its limits!

And during the audience the Holy Father even showed off a little basketball technique, dribbling the golden ball presented to him by Villanova. Whether he'd make the starting lineup is another question entirely.

AFP

But Leo wasn't simply there for the sporting rivalry. He reminded the athletes that teamwork, friendship and faith matter far more than the final score.

"No one is born a champion, just as no one is born a saint," he told them. "Rather, holiness requires a daily training in love."