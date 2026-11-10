The former paratrooper was shot three times during the November 7 attack. His remarkable courage has inspired an outpouring of support across Poland.

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He risked his life to save others. In a matter of seconds, Polish police officer Jakub Kulik became a hero in the eyes of people around the world. On Saturday, November 7, a gunman opened fire on passersby in central Krakow, killing six people and wounding 15. Kulik confronted him despite suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He managed to stop the attacker, ending an assault that could have claimed even more lives.

His bravery has deeply moved a grieving nation, where November 8 and 9 were declared days of national mourning.

An extraordinary act of courage and self-sacrifice

Footage widely shared on social media shows the dramatic final moments of the attack. After opening fire on people in the streets of Krakow, the 24-year-old attacker fled in his car. Police pursued him until he crashed into another vehicle, abruptly ending his deadly rampage.

Seconds later, a police car arrived at the scene carrying two officers: Jakub Kulik and Artur Morański. They got out of the vehicle armed with their semiautomatic handguns. The attacker emerged from his car, dressed in military-style clothing, his face concealed by a mask and his head protected by a helmet. Armed with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle, he immediately opened fire on the officers.

Kulik was hit first, followed by Morański, who managed to shoot the attacker before collapsing himself.

Then came an extraordinary act of courage. Despite his serious wounds, Kulik summoned what strength he had left to get back on his feet and confront the gunman. He returned fire with his service weapon, firing several shots before dropping to one knee and firing one last time. The attacker was finally neutralized.

But the scene didn't end there. Seriously wounded, Kulik remained seated near the gunman for a few moments, apparently making sure he no longer posed a threat. Then his strength gave out. He staggered before collapsing onto the sidewalk.

For many Poles, the harrowing footage has become a symbol of extraordinary heroism.

The attacker, who was also seriously wounded, subsequently died in the hospital on Monday, November 9. Investigators found the bodies of the attacker’s mother, father, and sister in the family home; authorities believe they are also his victims.

A wave of solidarity with the wounded officers

Kulik was rushed to Krakow's Gabriel Narutowicz Hospital in critical condition, with three serious gunshot wounds. He underwent surgery and remained under close medical supervision as doctors worked to save his life.

His colleague Morański, also wounded in the confrontation, was hospitalized and underwent surgery. Both officers were initially in critical condition, but on Sunday, November 8, they were brought out of medically induced comas, according to Polish news outlet TVP. Kulik's condition remained serious but stable.

Kulik's background helps explain his courage. Before joining the police force, the senior constable served in Krakow's prestigious 6th Airborne Brigade, an elite unit of the Polish army.

Given the severity of his injuries, his former comrades-in-arms issued an urgent appeal for blood donations. "Jakub is a hero who saved other people's lives, and now he's the one who needs help," his former brigade wrote on Facebook, encouraging soldiers, their families, and ordinary citizens to come to his aid.

As appeals for blood donations and fundraising efforts multiplied, an enormous wave of solidarity formed around Kulik and his colleague. In a country devastated by the attack, their actions have become a ray of light amid the tragedy.

"All of Poland is with you"

The emotional response quickly spread far beyond Krakow. On social media, thousands of people praised the courage of the officer who continued to fight despite his wounds. Poland's highest authorities also paid tribute to the two policemen.

"They probably saved many lives without regard for the risk of losing their own," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote about the wounded officers. "All of Poland is rooting for you," he added.

Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek also praised their bravery: "Without them, the number of victims of today's massacre in Krakow would have been unimaginable. Boundless heroism. Hats off. Gentlemen, all of Poland is with you."

The tragedy also prompted a strong response from the Catholic Church. Cardinal Grzegorz Ryś, archbishop of Krakow, called for prayer and solidarity in the aftermath of the attack.

In a telegram dated November 8 and signed on his behalf by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, Pope Leo XIV said he was "deeply saddened" by the attack.