(Watch) Who is St. Luigi Orione and why did Pope Leo visit his heart?

On his journey to Argentina, Pope Leo XIV made a special visit to venerate the incorrupt heart of St. Luigi Orione, an Italian priest with a remarkable story.

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During one of the many planned stops Pope Leo XIV has made in Argentina was a prayerful visit to the incorrupt heart of St. Luigi Orione. He also visited the "Don Orione Little Cottolengo," a center founded by St. Luigi, which cares for people with disabilities.

While there Pope Leo praised St. Luigi and his work, "St. Luigi Orione, its founder, wanted this place to be known as a 'city of charity.' He prayed and worked for many years to build it, trusting deeply in divine providence and driven by love for the weak and poor of society, who were often ignored and left to fend for themselves."

Here is a particularly tender moment from the Pope's visit:

Pope Leo greatly admires St. Luigi's care for the poor, which is well-known throughout South America and in Italy.

Who is St. Luigi Orione?

Born in Italy, Luigi in 1872, Luigi Orione initially wanted to join the Franciscans, but had to leave due to poor health. Afterwards he became a student of St. John Bosco, from 1886 to 1889. He then joined the diocesan seminary and was deeply interested in tending to the needs of others, joining the San Marziano Society for Mutual Help and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Handout picture released by the Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV during a speech at the Pequeno Cottolengo Don Orione de Claypole residential care home in Claypole, Buenos Aires province, Argentina on November 9, 2026. Pope Leo is wearing a stole with a depiction of Don Orione. SIMONE RISOLUTI | VATICAN MEDIA / AFP

Luigi was ordained a priest on April 13, 1895, and immediately set to work founding boarding schools in Italy.

The Vatican biography explains how Luigi was then moved to found a new movement within the Church:

Around the young Founder there grew up seminarians and priests who made up the first core group of the Little Work of Divine Providence. In 1899, he founded the branch of the Hermits of Divine Providence. The Bishop of Tortona, Mgr Igino Bandi, by a Decree of 21 March 1903, issued the canonical approval of the Sons of Divine Providence (priests, lay brothers and hermits) - the male congregation of the Little Work of Divine Providence. It aims to "co-operate to bring the little ones, the poor and the people to the Church and to the Pope, by means of the works of charity," and professes a fourth vow of special "faithfulness to the Pope".

After World War I his activities increased and he made missionary trips to Latin America, specifically Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. There he often set-up "Little Cottolengos," which were on the outskirts of big cities and were designed to shelter the abandoned of society.