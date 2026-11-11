2 Emotional testimonies Leo XIV carries away from Argentina

So many beautiful testimonies are shared with Pope Leo. Among the most incredible: a woman who forgave her mother and a priest who rebuilt his ministry after brain damage from surgery.

Copy link Archive article Print article share on :

Pope Leo XIV’s four days in Argentina included a Mass for seven million people in Buenos Aires, an address on labor rights at the Catholic University, and an evening prayer at the cathedral where he paused at Francis’ commemorative plaque. But two of the visit’s most viral moments were meetings with two people who shared their personal testimonies.

Marta Torres

On November 9, Leo visited the Pequeño Cottolengo Don Orione in Claypole, a residential facility for more than 400 people with disabilities in the southern Buenos Aires province. The visit came at a difficult moment for the institution: according to Chequeado, the state health program Incluir Salud has failed to deliver medications, diapers, and medical supplies since November 2025, with residents dependent on donations for daily anticonvulsants and antipsychotics. The Argentine Bishops’ Conference warned the Health Ministry in April 2026 of a “real and immediate” risk to around 1,200 people in Cottolengo facilities nationwide. The 2027 budget projects a further 13.9% cut to the program.

Inside, among the people Leo met, was Marta Griselda Torres — 77 years old, born with cerebral palsy, blind, and a resident of the Cottolengo since 1969. She handed the Pope a book.

Titled Mi vida, un milagro de Dios. El amor en el dolor, the 114-page memoir recounts her life: the disability, the operations, the institutions and, most importantly, the abandonment. On November 11, 1955 (one day before her 7th birthday) her mother, named Celia, left the house in María Grande, Entre Ríos, telling Marta she was going to get traditional alfajores cookies. She never came back, and Marta never saw her again. She died in 1985.

A brother once asked her why she kept loving a mother who had left her. “She was my mother,” she said. The book’s final section is a letter to Celia. It ends: Bueno, mamá, te perdono todo (“Well, mom; I forgive everything”)

“Holy Father, today I give you this book, which is part of my life,” Marta told the Pope. Leo received it, gave her a blessed rosary, and replied: “Your life is a miracle of God.”

Father Martín Carranza

During Leo’s stop in Córdoba, Father Martín Carranza, a priest of the Archdiocese of Córdoba, addressed the Pope directly. His testimony, shared on social media, described what happened after a routine surgery left him with oxygen deprivation to the brain, resulting in multiple disabilities affecting his ability to walk, move his hands, speak, and see.

“When I gradually became aware of my disability,” Fr. Carranza said, “I had to discern and decide how to continue living as a disciple of Jesus and as a priest.” He chose to open up rather than close in — to share, participate, and love “embracing life as it comes,” guided, he said, by the witness of those who cared for him.