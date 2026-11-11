From Michigan to Peru: US priest moves forward in canonization cause

Fr. Joseph Walijewski was born in Michigan, ordained a priest in Wisconsin, and spent most of his priesthood serving the people of Peru.

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In the midst of Pope Leo XIV's apostolic trip to South America, which includes several days in his adopted homeland of Peru, where the pontiff spent most of his priestly ministry, the Theological Congress of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Causes of Saints has affirmed the cause of beatification and canonization of a US priest, Fr. Joseph Walijewski.

Bishop Gerard Battersby of the Diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin, released the news in a recent letter:

With gratitude to Almighty God, I am pleased to announce that I have been informed that the Theological Congress of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Causes of Saints has concluded their review for the Cause of Father Joseph Walijewski. This marks a significant milestone and an important step forward in the advancement of the Cause for canonization. The nine members of the Theological Congress carefully examined the documentation and theological considerations associated with the life, heroic virtue, reputation for holiness, and intercessory power of our Servant of God, Father Joseph Walijewski, and unanimously returned a favorable vote, affirming the merits presented for their consideration.

With this favorable vote, Fr. Walijewski's cause moves to the "next stage of the process, which involves consideration of the Positio by the Cardinals and Bishops who are members of the Dicastery."

After the episcopal review, the cause is then forwarded to the Pope for his final review, which often results in officially declaring an individual "venerable."

Who is Servant of God Joseph Walijewski?

Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 1924, Joseph Walijewski wanted to become a priest and travel to South America.

While he initially entered seminary studies with the Franciscans at St. Bonaventure Seminary in Sturtevant, Wisconsin, they didn’t think he could ever become a priest. Walijewski couldn’t fulfill the language requirement and struggled with Latin, Greek and French. The Franciscans recommended that he remain a brother for the rest of his life.

Not deterred by the rejection, Walijewski sought to become a priest in the Diocese of Grand Rapids. This too ended in rejection, and so Walijewski started sending letters to neighboring bishops, hoping and praying that someone would accept him.

Providentially, Bishop Alexander McGavick of the Diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was looking for Polish-speaking priests to serve the numerous Polish immigrants within his diocese. Walijewski was accepted, finished his studies at St. Francis de Sales Seminary in Milwaukee, and was ordained on April 16, 1950.

Fr. Walijewski ended up becoming a trailblazer in South America, initially serving in Bolivia.

Upon arriving in the country, Walijewski was “[h]anded a machete by [the local bishop and] joined the bishop in hacking through the jungle until they found a fit place to build a church. 'Build a church here,’ Bishop Brown said ... and the people will come and build their homes next to it.’” Walijewski did exactly that and founded the parish of the Holy Cross in Santa Cruz.

Eventually Fr. Walijewski was sent to Peru, where he desired to build an orphanage.

St. John Paul II visited El Salvador in 1985 and met Fr. Walijewski while he was there. John Paul II left $50,000 to the bishops to be used for their work with the poor in Peru and they all voted to give it to Walijewski. “Casa-Hogar Juan Pablo II” was built soon after and the orphanage took the Boys Town model as its framework.

Fr. Walijewski remained in Peru the rest of his life, dying in there at age 82 from pneumonia in 2006.