Meet the 5 saints in Pope Leo XIV’s Peru trip logo

Copy link Archive article Print article share on :

What could a young mystic from Lima, a bishop who traveled through the Andes on a mule, and a violin-playing Franciscan possibly have in common? Each contributed, in a different way, to shaping Christianity in Latin America. Their faces, along with those of two other saints, now appear on the logo for Leo XIV’s visit to Peru. Here are their stories.

St. Rose of Lima (1586–1617): A life of mysticism

In the upper left corner of the logo is St. Rose of Lima, wearing a crown of flowers. Born Isabel Flores de Oliva in the Peruvian capital, she joined the Third Order of St. Dominic. She devoted her life to asceticism and prayer, drawing from them the strength to serve the sick and the poor. Canonized in 1671 by Pope Clement X, she became the first canonized saint of the Americas.

SAINT ROSE OF LIMA Public Domain

St. Rose represents the spiritual flowering and maturity of the Church on the continent. Her mystical holiness showed Europeans that the New World was not merely a land of material conquest, but also fertile ground for profound contemplative holiness. In a revelation she received from Christ, she heard these words:

“Let all men know that grace comes after tribulation. Let them know that without the burden of afflictions it is impossible to reach the height of grace. Let them know that the gifts of grace increase as the struggles increase. Let men take care not to stray or to be deceived. This is the only true ladder to paradise, and without the cross, there is no other way in which to ascend to heaven.”

St. Turibius of Mogrovejo (1538–1606): A worthy successor to the apostles

Depicted in the lower left corner with his miter and crosier, St. Turibius of Mogrovejo initially pursued a legal career in Spain. King Philip II nominated him to become archbishop of Lima. After being ordained a priest and consecrated a bishop, he arrived in Peru in 1581.

He devoted the last 25 years of his life to tirelessly traveling across his vast archdiocese, on foot or by mule, braving the immense Andes and often harsh weather conditions.

St. Turibius was the great architect of the Church’s organization in South America. He convened the Third Council of Lima (1582–1583), a decisive event that helped structure the colonial Church. The council ordered the preparation of catechisms in Indigenous languages, including Quechua and Aymara, and condemned abuses against Indigenous peoples. Turibius himself vigorously defended their rights against exploitation by Spanish colonists.

St. Martin de Porres (1579–1639): The most famous

Next to the archbishop is St. Martin de Porres, wearing the black-and-white habit of the Dominican Order. Arguably Peru’s most famous saint, he’s especially remembered for his care for animals. He even rebuked owners who mistreated them, recognizing in such behavior signs of spiritual disorder.

His biographers also attribute to him the gift of bilocation: He was reportedly seen in Mexico, Africa, China, and Japan.

The son of a Spanish nobleman and a freed Black woman from Panama, Martin grew up in a deeply segregated colonial society. As a humble Dominican lay brother, he devoted his life to caring for the sick, enslaved people, and the poor.

He distinguished himself through his nursing skills and his profound humility, which earned him the nickname Fray Escoba (“Brother Broom”).

St. Martin de Porres embodies the social dimension of the Gospel and its call to universal charity. As the first canonized saint of mixed race from the Americas, he challenged the racial barriers of his time, showing that the Church is for everyone, without distinction.

Through his daily service, he put into practice the Gospel’s preferential concern for those most marginalized in the Viceroyalty of Peru.

St. Francis Solanus (1549–1610): The violinist

In the lower right portion of the logo is St. Francis Solanus, wearing the habit of the Friars Minor, with one hand resting on his chest. Born in Montilla, Spain, this Franciscan priest was also a talented violinist. He left Europe at the end of the 16th century to lead the life of an itinerant missionary in South America.

He traveled thousands of miles on foot through regions that are now part of Peru, Argentina, Paraguay, and Bolivia. An ardent apostle and preacher, he helped spread the Christian faith beyond the major cities, venturing deep into Indigenous territories.

He put his musical talents at the service of evangelization, using his violin to attract the interest of Indigenous communities. He was also known for his joy and eloquence.

St. John Macias (1585–1645): A witness to charity

On the far right of the logo is St. John Macias, carrying a basket of bread. Also of Spanish origin, this former shepherd emigrated to Peru and became a Dominican lay brother. He joined the Dominican convent of Santa María Magdalena in Lima, where he served as porter for decades.

His presence transformed the convent’s entrance into a vibrant center of Christian charity in the capital. Every day, he distributed food to hundreds of people in need, including Indigenous people and travelers.