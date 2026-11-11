On feast of 1st Pope Leo, current Leo praises 15 saints

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“Go forth and be holy,” including “in the town square.” This was Pope Leo XIV’s exhortation to Argentines during an outdoor Mass in Córdoba, the country’s second-largest city, on November 10, 2026. During the liturgy, attended by 650,000 faithful, the Pope drew inspiration from St. Leo the Great, the first pope to bear his name, whose feast day is celebrated on November 10. He made his predecessor’s words his own, warning Christians against returning to their former sinful ways.

On the third day of his visit to Argentina, the Pope traveled to Córdoba, in the center of the country, about 435 miles from the capital, Buenos Aires. After landing, he was greeted by crowds of faithful along the route from the airport to the military base, which was decorated with flags and welcome signs. Hundreds of male and female cadets from the Military Aviation School lined the final stretch of the route, saluting the papal motorcade.

The city of 1.5 million inhabitants mobilized in force to welcome the Pope. “More than 10,000 volunteers stepped up for these few hours in Córdoba alone,” explained Virginia, one of the volunteers. “We’re a very Catholic region, deeply attached to our faith since the Jesuits first evangelized us,” she added. Thousands of people had slept outdoors the previous night on the military grounds, where roughly 250 acres had been set aside for the gathering, awaiting the Pope and his popemobile.

A land of saints

Córdoba “has indeed been a home of saints,” the Pope declared in his homily. The city inherited the episcopal see of Argentina’s first diocese, Tucumán, established in 1570. Leo XIV paid tribute to some 15 people who lived in Argentina between the 17th and 20th centuries and have been recognized as saints or blesseds by the Catholic Church. The mention of their names repeatedly drew applause from the crowd.

Encouraging the faithful to “follow the radiant example of holiness they have left with us,” the Pontiff explained that he was celebrating the Mass “for the sanctification of the people of Argentina, for the sanctification of all of you.”

“We are all called to holiness,” he emphasized. “This is our task here on earth: to attain perfect union with God.”

“Open your hearts, and with God’s grace, go forth and be holy,” the 267th pope urged the crowd. He encouraged them to evangelize “at school and in the town square, in family life and with friends, in the countryside and in the city, on the farm and in the office.”

Leo XIV also reminded Christians that they are “merely humble servants,” who must fulfill their duty. He called for “unwavering, wholehearted commitment to Jesus Christ,” emphasizing the importance of personal witness. “There is no better way to teach than by setting an example with one’s own life,” he said.

In particular, he encouraged the faithful to demonstrate “the power of Christian love” and to “teach what is consistent with sound doctrine.”

On the feast of Pope St. Leo the Great (c. 400–461), Leo XIV reinforced his message by quoting his 5th-century predecessor, emphasizing Christian “dignity” and warning against returning to one’s “former base condition by sinning.” The Pope also entrusted himself to the protection of the first pontiff to bear the name Leo.

For the celebration, a crucifix depicting the “poor Christ” had been placed on the platform. It had been commissioned by Father José Gabriel del Rosario Brochero, an Argentine saint famous for his dedication to the poor and sick, whom he served while traveling on muleback. The priest had the crucifix carved while confined to his sickbed. He died of leprosy in 1914.

Pope Leo XIV (C) celebrates mass at the Military Aviation School on the grounds of the Argentine Aircraft Factory (FAdeA) in Cordoba, Argentina on November 10, 2026. The crucifix commissioned by Father Brochero is behind him. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) TIZIANA FABI | AFP