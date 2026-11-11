Pope Leo entrusts himself to Argentina’s Virgin Mary

Wearing a striking sky-blue vestment that matches the color of Our Lady of Lujan, the Holy Father noted how he was elected on her feast day and asked her to take his mission under her care.

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By all accounts, the Pope's time in Argentina has been intensely beautiful -- from his first moments at the airport on Sunday afternoon up through the president's tears as he said good-bye today. The more than 6 million Argentines who have encountered Pope Leo in these days have shown themselves deeply affected by the experience.

This handout picture released by the Buenos Aires Provincial Government shows an aerial view as Pope Leo XIV celebrates mass at the square in front of the Basilica of Our Lady of Lujan in Lujan, Buenos Aires province, Argentina on November 11, 2026. Pope Leo XIV drew vast crowds to Argentina’s holiest shrine, the final day of his visit before he departs for Peru, where he spent nearly two decades as a missionary. Authorities said two million people packed the streets around the Basilica of Lujan, with some climbing fences, barriers, trees and lampposts for a glimpse of the pontiff as crowds chanted “thank you Leo for your blessing.” HANDOUT | Buenos Aires Province Government

But Pope Leo has also been moved. At the end of his last Mass, he said:

May God bless this land of Mary Immaculate, whose sky-blue and white mantle is reflected in the colors of its flag. May the peoples of the north, with their hills and valleys; of the south, with their imposing glaciers; of the east, with their rivers and jungles; and of the west, with their majestic mountain ranges, give glory to the Lord for so many gifts received. In his name, may you all go forth and proclaim the Gospel with joy and gratitude. Thank you for welcoming me so warmly; I have indeed felt at home. Let us remain united in Christ, praying for one another and entrusting ourselves to the maternal protection of Our Lady of Luján. Farewell, beloved Argentina!

Before his farewells, he had a final request of the beloved Virgin of this Land, the queen of his predecessor's heart, who had often spoken of his devotion. It was to her that he wanted to entrust his mission, and with her to take refuge:

Mother of Luján, my Pontificate began on May 8, your feast day. Like millions of Argentines who come to your home to implore your maternal protection, I too wish to take refuge under your mantle. Guide me, Mother, in the apostolic mission the Lord has entrusted to me, and guide and accompany the Argentine people on their journey. Help them to build bridges of charity and networks of solidarity; inspire in them the desire to continue along paths of reconciliation, communion and mission, illuminated by the word of your son Jesus Christ and firmly grounded in him, “the cornerstone” (Acts 4:11). Amen.