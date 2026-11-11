St. Nicholas relic stolen and destroyed in France

Just weeks before the saint's feast day, a French community has been left reeling by the destruction of a treasured relic.

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If there's a saint who knows how to bring people together, it's St. Nicholas. Every December, children all over the world eagerly await his arrival, families gather for celebrations, and in a small town in France, thousands of pilgrims make their way to the beautiful basilica that bears his name.

But this year, the people of Saint-Nicolas-de-Port, near Nancy, have received some devastating news. A relic containing a bone fragment attributed to their beloved patron saint has been stolen from the basilica and, to make matters worse, it's been deliberately destroyed.

The parish priest reported the theft to police on November 2. Investigators managed to identify a suspect, who subsequently admitted breaking the glass protecting the relic, stealing it, and then burning and crushing the remains.

His explanation was particularly difficult for the faithful to hear. According to the parish, he said he had acted out of a "desire to destroy" what he regarded as a "symbol of fetishism." Distressing words for people whose families have honored St. Nicholas for generations.

In a statement issued on November 6, the parish explained that the loss went far beyond the material value of the relic.

"Beyond the heritage value of this object, it is above all a profound attack on our history, our faith and the devotion of generations of pilgrims that touches us today."

And in Saint-Nicolas-de-Port, those generations stretch back a very long way indeed. In fact, the town's devotion to St. Nicholas began in the 11th century, when a knight named Aubert de Varangéville is said to have brought a relic of the saint from Bari, Italy, to Lorraine. Over time, the town became a major pilgrimage destination, and St. Nicholas became a much-loved figure throughout the region.

Thankfully, the relic destroyed in the theft was not the basilica's principal treasure. Another relic of the saint remains safely tucked away in the church's treasury, housed in its famous arm-shaped reliquary.

Despite the shocking destruction, the parish has called on the faithful to remain "united in prayer," and preparations are continuing for the traditional candlelit procession that will take place on December 5, the eve of St. Nicholas' feast.