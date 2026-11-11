The must-have book this year for fans of Pope Leo XIV

Journalist Scott Detrow tells Aleteia about his new book, a detailed biography of the first pope of the United States — from Chicago to the Vatican.

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“I know what I’m getting my dad for Christmas,” I told my husband. If you have someone in your life who loves history and Pope Leo, then I know what you should get them, too. It’s a new book called American Pope: Leo XIV's Road from the South Side of Chicago to Vatican City, a biography of Pope Leo XIV just released in October 2026.

Leo XIV was elected in May 2025 as the first pope from the United States, and he’s from Chicago’s South Side. The world has been dying to know even more about who he is — and now, veteran journalists Daniel Burke and Scott Detrow brought all their expertise to give the answer.

If you’ve ever been interested in who Robert Prevost was before he became Pope Leo, you won’t want to miss this one.

What was the meticulous research process like for American Pope, and how did they dig up all these incredible photos and stories? Here’s our conversation with author Scott Detrow.

Midnight in Rome

It all started at the papal conclave in May 2025, when Detrow was researching possible options for the next pope. While he had researched many cardinals, one name sparked his curiosity:

Just before the conclave, we realized that the third or fourth person had brought up this guy Robert Prevost, who hadn't really been on our radar. And I thought, “Well, that's such an unlikely outcome—an American. But if it is an American, that would be the biggest story ever from our perspective. So I better start reading up on this guy so I know what to say if he's somehow elected pope.”

He began writing “a series of bullet points” on Prevost, and these would later become his first notes for the book.

But when the conclave decision was announced, he was as shocked as anybody:

The moment that his name was announced, we just couldn't believe it. We were just looking at each other in shock.

After finishing their broadcast coverage, Burke and Detrow met to talk about the results and had a late-night epiphany:

That night, Daniel and I sat up till this Roman pizza place closed around us at two in the morning and kicked us out. We were just excitedly talking about how big this was for the Church and for the country and for the world, and what a monumental story it was. Very quickly we realized it's a unique situation with somebody like this—that he's suddenly one of the most known people in the world, but he really was almost entirely unknown up until that point. We thought there was an opportunity here to do a full deep dive into his life and his surroundings and the things that shaped him, and help people understand who this guy was.

Earning trust

Detrow and Burke quickly decided to work together on the project, he said, allowing them to double their abilities and efforts. The two spoke to more than 100 people who had crossed paths with Robert Prevost in one way or another.

“We started by just talking to anybody we could come across,” Detrow said.

Over time, their conscientious and accurate reporting earned the trust of Prevost’s friends and family, helping make the book a treasure trove of stories and photos. Detrow said:

At a certain point in the project, some of his closest friends who hadn't really talked to the press before had heard enough about what we were trying to do and the types of questions that we were asking that they felt like, “We'll talk to these people. We’ve been kind of hesitant to give interviews, but we'll talk to them.” As we convinced one close friend, who then put in a word for another, suddenly I felt like we were able to get into his inner circle, especially in the details of what he was thinking and what he was saying in the moments before he became pope.

Lots of travel and unearthing archives

Detrow said his co-author Daniel Burke dedicated a lot of time to combing through the archives at the Midwest Augustinian headquarters, reading every speech Prevost gave as head of their order and scouring monthly newsletters for updates written by Prevost.

“He found these incredible first-person accounts of his life that added so much detail,” Detrow said.

The two also traveled to every location important to Prevost, from his childhood home in Chicago to his college milieu at Villanova to his long-time home in Peru. Detrow said:

We thought, “This book will sink or swim on how we cover Peru, because he has said himself, ‘This is the most important part of my ministry.’”

They spent two weeks there, including staying for several nights with the community where he lived for a decade. They joined in the daily life and prayer of the Augustinians, experiencing what his day-to-day life might have been like. Detrow said:

The entire building at the Trujillo formation house, where he lived for a decade, is covered with pictures of the future pope, making pizza or at a birthday party or just being a regular guy, because they’re so proud of him there.