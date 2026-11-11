War stories, “It’s a Wonderful Life”, and broken mother hearts

From Jimmy Stewart to Joyce Kilmer, culture has been shaped by the heartbreak of war and the daily martyrdom of those left behind.

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Jimmy Stewart, who played the iconic role of George Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” is the subject of a new movie. “Jimmy,” released November 6 in select markets by Fathom Entertainment looks deeper into Stewart’s personal life.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” — which was considered something of a failure after its initial release in 1946 — is now watched by an estimated 5 million viewers annually. What viewers might not know is that the power of the movie’s timeless message was the result of more than good acting on the part of its leading male actor.

When James Maitland Stewart enlisted in the U.S. Army in early 1941, he had already won an Academy Award, for his performance in the 1940 film “The Philadelphia Story.” After an appeal to his commander, the army pilot was sent to England in late 1943 as part of the 703rd Bomb Squadron. His service with the U.S. Army Air Force would last until 1968 and included time in Vietnam.

“Jimmy” explores Stewart’s life transition from actor to combat pilot and his return home. It explores the role that, as EWTN recently reported, his military service — and renewal of his Christian faith — played in his portrayal of the down-and-out George Bailey. One of his daughters, Kelly Stewart-Harcourt, has shared that the war years were not talked about at home. It was Stewart’s self-sacrificing army career that inspired the film’s director Aaron Burns to tell this story.

Forged in war

Stewart is far from the only famous person whose curriculum vitae includes military service during war. There is a cohort of famous writers more closely connected to the historical establishment of Veteran’s Day, originally observed as “Armistice Day,” marking the end of World War I.

This World War I group includes British and American figures like J.R.R. Tolkein, C.S. Lewis, F. Scott Fitzgerald, A. A. Milne and Humphrey Bogart although they were drafted or enlisted before becoming household names. Uniquely, the poet Joyce Kilmer was not only a widely popular poet in the early 1910s, but he was also a leading lecturer and literary critic writing for the New York Times, traveling around the country for speaking engagements.

As related by the New Jersey Hall of Fame’s notice of Kilmer’s 2019 induction,

At the height of Kilmer’s fame, the United States entered World War I and Kilmer enlisted as a private in the National Guard. Assigned to the 69th Infantry Regiment (known as the Fighting 69th), he rose to the rank of sergeant. Before heading overseas, he signed with a publisher to write a chronicle of his wartime experiences. The book was never written, but one memorable Kilmer poem, “Rouge Bouquet,” emerged from Kilmer’s time in combat in Europe. In July 1918, during the Second Battle of the Marne, Kilmer, by then a member of the military intelligence section of his regiment, undertook a scouting mission in search of a German machine gun position. Advancing to the top of a hill he was struck in the head and killed by a sniper’s bullet.

“Rouge Bouquet” is a call to remember those fallen in battle, “Comrades true, born anew,” wishing them peace. “And your memory shine like the morning-star. / Brave and dear, / Sheild us here.”

Kilmer wrote the poem in March 1918 after an attack that took the lives of 19 Americans when the bombardment collapsed one of their dugouts. Those final lines are preceded with a more candid description of death in the trenches.

There lie many fighting men,

Dead in their youthful prime,

Never to laugh nor love again

Nor taste the Summertime.

For Death came flying through the air

And stopped his flight at the dugout stair,

Touched his prey and left them there,

Clay to clay.

He hid their bodies stealthily

In the soil of the land they fought to free

And fled away.

The poet calls on St. Michael’s sword in the second stanza after stating:

There is on earth no worthier grave

To hold the bodies of the brave

Than this place of pain and pride

Where they nobly fought and nobly died.

Never fear but in the skies

Saints and angels stand

Smiling with their holy eyes

On this new-come band.

Kilmer’s most famous poem, “Trees” is largely the reason he fell out of favor with modern literary academics in the decades after his death in July 1918. His simple and relatable verse is still popular among the general public, but once modernism was proclaimed the rule in literature, his sentimental style was rejected.

It is just that reality that makes Kilmer’s story and words powerful for Catholics today. He was raised Episcopalian by a writer and composer mother and his father, who invented Johsnon and Johnson’s baby powder. He converted to Catholicism with his wife Aline, also a poet, in 1913 prompted by the serious illness of his daughter Rose and developing friendships with Catholic priests, particularly Jesuit Fr. James Daly. (Of their five children, one daughter later became a Benedictine nun, Sr. Michael Kilmer, OSB.)

Fr. Daly elegized his friend,

“the most distinguished American soldier to fall in the late war … Kilmer was so wholly and so intensely Catholic that his religion showed through in almost everything that he wrote … One might suppose that what commends him to Catholic readers would injure him elsewhere …”

As shared in his 1931 book “A Cheerful Ascetic and Other Essays,” Fr. Daly comments on “Some Letters of Joyce Kilmer.” In one, he quotes Kilmer noting that “The Church refuses to live up to its reputation. In the first place, no one ever tried to proselytize me. I hung on the edge, but my Catholic friends would not push. I had to jump …” Somewhat disappointed by the lack of emotion and enthusiasm of fellow Catholics, including Catholic priests, after their conversion, Kilmer related that he and his wife’s “chief sensation” within the Church was “simply comfort — we feel that we are where we belong, and it’s a very pleasant feeling.”

The young father and writer wrote to his friend that he had “no real message for Catholics; I have Catholicism’s message to modern pagans.” He preferred directing his lectures and writing “as an apostle to Bohemia,” taking delight in “talking veiled Catholicism to non-Catholics” in the early 20th-century world he inhabited.

Kilmer did credit his reception of the Blessed Sacrament for an escape from death in an accident at the train station near his home in Mahwah, New Jersey (a two-hour train ride at the time from where he worked in New York City) in the summer of 1916. Less than a year later he was training with the Army Reserve and from there requested a transfer to the Fighting 69th "because it had a Catholic chaplain and was predominantly Catholic and Irish, a combination which always attracted him,” Fr. Daly commented.

The day his regiment shipped out overseas, his young daughter Rose died, and his last child Christopher was born. Fr. Daly even addresses some of the criticisms Kilmer had received for voluntarily enlisting and seeking out more dangerous assignments.

My own explanation, which space will not permit amplifying, is that Joyce Kilmer acted at this time from spiritual motives at least as much as from patriotic motives. As for his family, he has received what seemed to be the most reliable assurances that they would be provided for in the event of his death. If misunderstanding on this score developed afterward, he could not possibly have foreseen it.

Fr. Charles O’Donnell, CSC, a priest-professor at the University of Notre Dame had become another close friend and correspondent of Joyce Kilmer’s. (He also served as a military chaplain in World War I and would lead Notre Dame as president from 1928 until his death in 1934 at only 49 years old).

This priest-poet captured the spirit of Kilmer and surely other young soldiers he encountered in “Of Poets Who Died in the War.”

They have had youth, that are so freshly dead,

Love and renown, and every gracious sweet

Within the reach of questing hands and feet,

And all the hunger of their spirit fed …”

He coined them “last who sunk before their sun” who “knew not age but wear its crown instead.”

The soldier-poet wrote his own “Prayer of a Solider in France” reflecting on his physical sufferings in light of Jesus’ redemptive Passion. He prays in the final lines, “Lord, Thou didst suffer more for me / Than all the hosts of land and sea, / So let me render back again / This millionth of thy gift. Amen.”

Perhaps one of the most touching acounts of Joyce Kilmer’s life, and faith, comes from his own mother, Annie Kilburn Kilmer. Her book, “Memories of my Son Sergeant Joyce Kilmer” was published in 1920.

She recounts, as only a mother could,

When he enlisted, two weeks after the United States declared war, he called me up on the telephone and told me. I just said, ‘Oh!’ but like many another mother I did not grasp what it might mean; I only knew he had done the only thing that my son could do, at such a time.

His mother noted he was already a member of the Officers’ Training Corps and was busy finishing his last published book while alive, “Dreams and Images, an Anthology of Catholic Verse.” She remembered the “fateful Sunday” that would be the last time she saw him. The mother allowed his wife Aline to be the last to kiss him. “I felt it was her right, although only God knew how hard it was for me to do it!”

Kilburn Kilmer wrote him almost daily and received many a letter from her son from the front. In her book she said that she could not write of the news of his death except that “two days afterward the blue star in the Service he had given to me changed to gold.”

In one of her letters to him, she shared a poem she wrote in April 1918, “War Mother.” He told his mother, it “certainly is the best poem you ever wrote.” It was included in Kilburn Kilmer’s book, not for its literary worth, “but rather to show the throbbing of a mother’s heart.”

Certainly, her sentiments in honor of Veterans Day — and the millions of mothers who mourn children lost to war — echo yet today. Here are the last lines of her poem, “The Service Flag.”

So I wear my Service flag, with red rim and golden Star,

And I think perhaps my Darling was allowed to place it there;

God is good, and knows how sorely Mothers’ hearts must always ache,

And my Service flag still comforts, though my sad heart will not break.

And the first and last of the four-stanza poem “The War Mother”:



The days are heavy, and the nights are long:

My boy, now grown to be a man, is gone!

I dream of him, a little lad once more—

And dreaming, wait for him beside the door.

I see him coming, clasp him in my arms;

Then wake—to feel the woe of War’s alarms …

…