What makes South American Catholicism its own thing

Pope Leo XIV is traveling through a religious world that shares a language with the rest of Latin America but follows a different grain.

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When Pope Leo XIV landed in Montevideo on November 6 to begin his first apostolic journey to South America — 12 days, 10 cities, three countries — he was returning to a religious world he knows from the inside: two decades as an Augustinian missionary in Peru, years as Bishop of Chiclayo, Peruvian citizenship. The trip is personal in a way few papal journeys are. It is also an occasion to look more closely at something that tends to get flattened in the telling: South American Catholicism as a distinct religious tradition, not simply a southern branch of a Latin American whole.

A continent within a continent

The habit of lumping together “Latin American Catholicism” is understandable but imprecise. The Caribbean, North America, Central America, and South America share most colonial origins, Spanish and Portuguese as liturgical and theological languages, and a broadly common devotional inheritance — the Virgin, the saints, the procession, and a long et cetera. But the spiritual geographies diverge sharply once you look at the particularities.

Caribbean Catholicism has always lived in tension with and alongside Afro-diasporic religions — Vodou in Haiti, Candomblé in coastal Brazil, Santería in Cuba, Marialioncismo in Venezuela — producing syncretic forms that have no real equivalent in the Andean highlands or the Río de la Plata basin. Central American Catholicism, meanwhile, has been defined to an unusual degree by the political theology of the late 20th century: the martyrdoms of Romero, the base communities, liberation theology’s most confrontational expressions emerging in countries convulsed by civil war and U.S. intervention.

South America is different — or rather, it is several different things that share a geography.

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The Southern Cone: Secular modernity and deep Marian roots

Uruguay, Leo’s first stop, is the most secular country in Latin America. It was also, historically, the first. The separation of Church and state in 1917 — earlier than in most of Europe — was accompanied by a thoroughgoing secularization of public life: religious holidays were renamed, cemeteries deconsecrated, the Church removed from education. What followed was not so much a turn inward as a structural adaptation: without the assumption of a Catholic public, the Church reorganized around education, social services, and pastoral presence in poor neighborhoods, becoming less a cultural default and more a deliberate civil society actor. The country’s patroness, Our Lady of the Thirty-Three, venerated at the National Shrine in Florida where Pope Leo visited, remains a focal point for a Marian devotion that survived secularization not by confronting it but by outlasting it. Leo’s visit to that shrine, and to a marginalized neighborhood in Montevideo, reflects the register in which the Church operates here: not from above, but from the edges.

Argentina is a different case — culturally Catholic in ways that go deeper than the census numbers suggest, but marked by a particular political turbulence that has made the Church both a refuge and a contested actor. The national sanctuary at Luján, which draws millions of pilgrims each year in one of the largest Marian gatherings in the world, anchors a popular religiosity that runs beneath political divisions. The first visit by a sitting pope since Francis — who conspicuously chose not to return to his home country during his entire pontificate — carries weight that Leo’s presence alone makes visible.

Basilica of Our Lady of Luján Sandro Leardini | Shutterstock

The Andean and Amazonian worlds

Understanding what that means theologically requires the concept of inculturation: not syncretism, not compromise, but the Church’s own term — given doctrinal weight by Paul VI in Evangelii Nuntiandi (1975) and developed through Redemptoris Missio and the Amazon Synod — for the Gospel taking genuine root in a culture imbued by that culture’s own terms. The result is a legitimately new expression of Catholicism, incarnated in forms that develop beyond what the original missionary tradition brought with it.

Andean Catholicism is one of the richest and most debated examples of this process anywhere in the world. The evangelization of the 16th and 17th centuries did not simply replace pre-Columbian religious structures; the Gospel entered into genuine encounter with them. What emerged — the elaborate fiestas patronales, the cofradías, the Christ figures dressed in local textiles, the saints who carry the names and something of the presence of mountain spirits — is the fruit of that encounter. The figure of Pachamama has never disappeared from Andean Catholic practice, and its reappearance at the 2019 Amazon Synod provoked fierce controversy precisely because it forced the question that inculturation always raises: where does legitimate cultural incarnation end and syncretism begin? Querida Amazonia — Francis’ post-synodal exhortation — recognized that tension and Pope Leo XIV, arriving in Peru knowing this debate from the inside, is not arriving as a mere observer, but someone who understand and has participated in the inculturation efforts.

The 300th anniversary of the canonization of St. Turibius of Mogrovejo gives the Peruvian leg a historical frame that sharpens all of this. Turibius, the great reforming Archbishop of Lima in the late 16th century, learned Quechua and Aymara to preach, catechize, and administer sacraments in them. He is a model of inculturation avant la lettre, and Leo invoking him on this trip is theologically pointed: it roots the present conversation in a tradition that is not recent or controversial but 500 years old and canonized.

Leo’s return to Chiclayo — the northern coastal diocese he led for eight years — is the trip’s most intimate moment. The north coast has its own religious world, shaped by the curanderismo tradition. Popular religion of this kind is precisely the terrain where inculturation becomes most pressing and most difficult to adjudicate: it is irreducibly local, often resistant to standardization, and yet unmistakably Catholic in its grammar. Leo knows this terrain well, as he ministered in it.

The Amazon leg, stopping in Pucallpa, picks up the thread directly from the 2019 Synod: how does the Church serve communities that are geographically, culturally, and linguistically remote — and what does it mean to let those communities define, in part, what Catholic tradition looks like from their end?

Why it matters that he knows the place

Papal journeys are always symbolic, but their symbolism also depends on the symbolic literacy of the person making them. John Paul II’s first return to Poland arguably reshaped the whole country and left communism reeling in part because John Paul was a Pole with a specific message for Poland. Francis’ visits to the peripheries meant something because his entire theology was shaped by peripheral experience. Leo XIV’s South American journey means something because he is not arriving with an alien idea of the continent — he is returning to a reality that formed him, in a language (or languages) he speaks, to people who know what it meant that he stayed.