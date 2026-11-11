Why Catalans call the rainbow ‘Saint Martin’s arc’

A bishop’s cloak, a freezing beggar, and a contest with the devil: the name has more than one story behind it.

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In Catalan, the rainbow is l'arc de Sant Martí — Saint Martin’s arc. The name is so embedded in everyday speech that most Catalans use it without wondering where it came from. The reason for such name, it turns out, involves a freezing beggar, a sudden burst of sunshine, and a legendary contest between the saint and the devil.

The cloak and the beggar

The better-known legend ties the rainbow directly to the most famous episode in Martin of Tours's life. Martin, tradition claims, was a Roman soldier stationed in Amiens when, one winter, he encountered a beggar shaking with cold at the city gates. He drew his sword, cut his military cloak in two, and gave half to the man. That night, according to his hagiographer Sulpicius Severus, he dreamed of Christ wearing the half-cloak and saying: “What you did for the least of my brothers, you did for me.”

The Catalan version of the legend adds a coda that the Latin sources don’t include: the moment Martin gave half his cloak to the beggar, the sky opened, the sun broke through, the snow melted, and a great rainbow arced across the sky. It was November—the feast of Sant Martí falls on November 11—and from that moment the mild spell of late-autumn warmth that sometimes follows the first cold became the estiuet de Sant Martí, Saint Martin’s little summer.

Martin, tradition claims, was a Roman soldier stationed in Amiens when, one winter, he encountered a beggar shaking with cold at the city gates. He drew his sword, cut his military cloak in two, and gave half to the man. El Greco | Wikipedia PD

The contest with the devil

A second legend, darker and more folkloric, explains something the first one doesn't: why, this time of the year, there are almost always two rainbows — a bright primary arc and a fainter, secondary one, above it. According to this version, Saint Martin and the devil held a contest to see who could make the more beautiful rainbow. Martin made his from water, vivid and full of color. The devil made his larger, built from ice, but its colors were dull and faded when people looked too closely. Martin won. The devil’s arc remained, pale and reversed above the saint’s — which is why, if you look carefully at a double rainbow, the outer arc always seems dimmer and its colors run in the opposite order.

A bishop who became a season

Martin of Tours—soldier, monk, bishop, one of the first non-martyrs to be venerated as a saint in the Western Church—left an unusually large imprint on the European calendar. His feast day on November 11 marked the end of the harvest and the beginning of the winter fast in medieval Europe. In Catalonia, it was the day new wine was tasted, chestnuts were roasted, and the first cold settled in. The rainbow and the mild weather that bore his name were signs that the season was turning, and that the saint was still interceding.