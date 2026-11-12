Catholic QB Mendoza to make first NFL start this Sunday

The rookie quarterback will take the field for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Many Aleteia readers have followed the career of American football player Fernando Mendoza since his remarkable underdog success story at Indiana University and his Heisman Trophy win. Now the rookie quarterback is set to make his first National Football League (NFL) start.

Mendoza will take the field for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 on Sunday, November 15, against the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 PM PST (4:05 PM EST; 3:05 PM CST) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the game airs on CBS.

Mendoza is known for his devout Catholic faith, his closeness to his tight-knit Cuban family, his wholesome reputation, and outgoing personality. He has said his typical pre-game routine includes prayer and meditation instead of hype music, and he’s known for his devotion to the Rosary. The chaplain at his university Newman Center, Fr. Patrick Hyde, OP, called him “The guy you see every Sunday at Mass” after he won the Heisman.

Mendoza’s promotion to starting quarterback came when the Raiders traded veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins back to the Minnesota Vikings on November 10, 2026, for a 2027 third-round draft pick.

After the trade, Cousins sent a warm message of encouragement to Mendoza over social media, writing, “Thank you Raider Nation! Go get em @fernandomendoza” and Mendoza reposted the message on his Instagram stories with an emoji of praying hands. Cousins is said to have been “a very good mentor for Mendoza” during their time together on the Raiders.

The game will be something of a “trial by fire” as the opposing team, the Seattle Seahawks, are not only the reigning Super Bowl champions but also have one of the top-ranked defenses in the NFL under head coach Mike Macdonald.

Klint Kubiak, the Raiders’ head coach, believes Mendoza is up for the challenge, telling reporters:

He’s prepared. He practices extremely well and his work habits also allowed us to make this trade because we feel that he's ready to go. And we're excited for him to take the ball for the game here this Sunday.