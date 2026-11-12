Invite the Pope to visit, say members of Congress

A bipartisan group of 91 lawmakers asked Republican and Democratic leadership to formally invite Pope Leo to visit the United States.

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It’s time to formally invite Pope Leo XIV to visit the United States — and to address Congress. At least that’s what 91 members of Congress think. And with the scenes coming out of Pope Leo's second homeland of Peru in these days, many people think they are absolutely right.

On October 30, a bipartisan group of 91 lawmakers — led by Reps. Mike Thompson (D-California) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pennsylvania) — wrote to the Republican and Democratic leadership of the House of Representatives asking them to extend a formal invitation to the first American-born pope visit the land of his birth and address a joint session of Congress at the beginning of the 120th Congress, which convenes in January 2027.

His presence, the letter said, would be a “unifying force” following “a divisive election” that would be good for the nation.

Here’s the full text of the letter:

Dear Speaker Johnson and Minority Leader Jeffries: We respectfully request that you extend a formal invitation to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to address a Joint Session of Congress during the beginning of the 120th Congress. The election of Pope Leo XIV serves as a sign of great pride for millions of Americans. As the first ever American-born Pope, his unique perspective, and ties to our country, would serve as a unifying force for members of Congress. Following a divisive election, Pope Leo’s unifying message of service, compassion for fellow mankind, and the importance of human dignity would be especially timely. His visit would offer a much-needed outlook as we navigate complex foreign and domestic issues. Given the undeniable historical significance and cultural impact of Pope Francis’s address to Congress in 2015, we urge you to work to schedule a joint address as soon as possible in the beginning of the 120th Congress with the first American-born Pope. Thank you for considering this request.

A promising sign

When NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas asked him in July, “Will Americans see you soon in America?”, Pope Leo replied:

They will see me there. By coincidence, today we were looking at the calendar for the next couple of years. Nothing is set in stone yet, but I certainly hope to be there soon.

His positive response makes it seem hopeful that the lawmakers’ intention may be realized, although no formal plans have been announced.

The exchange came on July 29, during brief interviews alongside the "Canticle of Peace" concert with Andrea Bocelli at the Vatican's Borgo Laudato Si' gardens, which marked the 800th anniversary of St. Francis of Assisi's death.

For now, Pope Leo is back in the Americas. He is traveling November 6–17 through Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru, the country where he spent more than 20 years as a missionary and bishop.

The lawmakers addressed the letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York. The signatories included the following: