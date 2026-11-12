Meet the priest called “one of the most exceptional in the United States”

Monsignor Arturo Bañuelas recently won the Lumen Christi Award for his remarkable work forming more than 80,000 laypeople for evangelization.

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Decades ago, Monsignor Arturo Bañuelas was a young priest praying about the direction of his future ministry, when an inspiration came to him.

“After completing my doctoral studies, I went on a discernment retreat at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe to pray about the direction of my future ministry,” he told Aleteia.

It was there, under the loving gaze of Our Lady, that the inspiration came: the time had come to prepare and form laypeople to assume their rightful role in the life and mission of the Church.

Lay people as missionary leaders

At the time, he said, the laity were often seen as “passive participants” in the Church. “Ministry was principally in the hands of the clergy, and laypeople were often considered little more than ‘Father’s helpers,’” he said.

But the Second Vatican Council had “called the entire Church to rediscover the dignity and responsibility entrusted to us through Baptism,” he said.

The laity are not spectators in the Church. Through Baptism, we share in Christ’s mission, and each of us is called to bring our unique gifts to the service of God’s reign.

It was there, praying at the basilica, that the idea came to him to found the Tepeyac Institute, a formation center for the laity. Based in the Diocese of El Paso, Bañuelas says that “Tepeyac was born under the sacred tilma of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City.”

Since 1988, lay Catholics, catechists, and ministers in theology, Scripture, and pastoral leadership have come to Tepeyac for training and education in their faith. Tepeyac offers multi-year theology and Bible study tracks; ministry certification programs recognized by the diocese; and specialized courses, workshops, retreats, and a Summer Institute. Courses are offered in both English and Spanish.

More than 80,000 laypeople have attended the formation courses at Tepeyac Institute, finding the formation they need to bring others to Christ and teach about his Church with conviction.

These past 50 years, that vision has continued to inspire the mission of Tepeyac, “to form adult Catholics who embrace their rightful place in the life and ministry of the Church.” It is also, he says, “about building the temple of Guadalupe — a place where people encounter Christ and where we work together to build a new humanity without borders, where our differences become blessings rather than excuses for division, and where every person is treated with dignity and respect.”

The Lumen Christi Award

On November 3, the Catholic Extension Society awarded Monsignor Bañuelas its Lumen Christi Award, the Society’s highest honor, given “to those who radiate and reveal the light of Christ in the communities they serve.” At the award ceremony, $100,000 was given to support his ongoing ministry and the Diocese of El Paso.

Father Jack Wall, president of Catholic Extension Society, said in a statement, “We regard Msgr. Bañuelas as one of the most exceptional priests in the United States ... It has been our honor to partner with him for decades.”

Msgr. Arturo at St. Mark on Sept. 10, 2026 Courtesy of Catholic Extension Society

At a time when many Hispanic adults are leaving the Catholic Church, how can Msgr. Bañuelas’ ministry spread, so that other dioceses benefit from this kind of strengthening and support in evangelization? Here’s our conversation with Msgr. Bañuelas.

Why is this kind of lay formation, in both English and Spanish, so needed in your area?

It is essential that the Church recognize and celebrate the many gifts that laypeople bring to ministry. The more people who participate in ministry, the more visible the saving presence of Jesus Christ becomes in our communities. Our formation programs offer a rich foundation in Catholic theology, spirituality, social justice, human development, papal teachings, and the living traditions of our border communities. Every day, the light of Christ becomes visible through ministers bringing Communion to the sick, visiting people in prison, feeding neighbors at food banks, leading Bible studies and youth groups, preparing couples for marriage, accompanying families, offering retreats, directing widow support groups, celebrating popular religious traditions, and standing in solidarity with those who are poor, marginalized, or excluded. Across our diocese, laypeople are increasingly embracing their rightful role in the life and mission of the Church. They are true ministers, committed to lives of holiness and missionary discipleship in service to God’s reign. They make the saving presence of Jesus Christ visible—not simply in theory, but in kitchens and classrooms, in shelters and parishes, in our streets and along the border. The more ministers we form, the more visible Christ becomes among us. To date, more than 80,000 people have participated in Tepeyac’s formation programs.

What is the most important thing you would want people to know about the Tepeyac Institute and your work in formation and evangelization?

Tepeyac exists to help people become mature missionary disciples, committed to serving the coming reign of God. Laypeople have an extraordinary contribution to make to our parish communities and to the entire border region. They are receiving formation not simply because we have a shortage of priests, but because this is their calling, their baptismal responsibility, and their vocation. Tepeyac must remain a bold, fearless, and prophetic voice: not a voice of hatred, but of holy courage; not a voice that humiliates, but one that defends human dignity; not a voice that deepens division, but one that calls us toward reconciliation, justice, joy, compassion, and peace. Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared to a people living amid conquest, suffering, and division. She offered them a sign of tenderness, belonging, and hope. Her call to build a temple inspires us to build much more than a physical structure. It challenges us to help build a society where every person has a place, where no one is disposable, where the poor are never forgotten, and where our differences become gifts for the good of all. Tepeyac’s option for and with the poorest must be more than a slogan. We are not defined by what we possess, but by what we love. And love becomes credible when we stand alongside those whose dignity has been denied. God has blessed us with Tepeyac: a sign of hope in difficult times, a school of holiness for missionary disciples, a call to service, a workshop for servant leadership, a promoter of justice, and a place where the wisdom of the Church is placed directly into the hands of the People of God.

Imagine a world where every diocese had a Tepeyac Institute, forming lay people as missionaries for the New Evangelization. You can get in touch with the team at Tepeyac to learn more about their mission.