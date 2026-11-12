New short film inspires Filipinos with the life of a beloved bishop

"He was holy and wise," people said of Bishop Cesar María Guerrero, whose cause for sainthood is underway.

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When Filipino Bishop Cesar María Guerrero died in 1961, several funeral Masses had to be celebrated to accommodate all those who wished to pay their respects to a man described as "santo y sabio," holy and wise.

Guerrero, whose cause for beatification was opened earlier this year, was not a martyr or a man of dramatic exploits. Speaking at the opening of Pag-Uwi ("Coming Home"), a new short film on the bishop's life co-produced by Manila's University of Santo Tomas (Guerrero's alma mater), UST Vice Rector for Religious Affairs Father Pablo Tiong, O.P., said his saintliness came from acts of service.

"The martyrs show us how far love can go. But Bishop Guerrero shows us how long love can last. ... Bishop Guerrero had talent, education and authority. And he placed it all at God’s disposal."

Guerrero was born in 1885. He expressed an early desire to enter religious life, but his father pressed him to try for a secular career first. He received a law degree from Santo Tomas, and his father acceded to his wishes to become a priest. Guerrero earned degrees in canon law and theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome and was ordained there, celebrating his first Mass at Santa Maria Maggiore.

Upon his return to Manila he first served as an assistant at a wealthy parish, but then was made chaplain of the Hospicio de San Jose, the oldest charitable institution in the Philippines, which housed orphans, the physically and mentally disabled, and elderly people. There he made a lifelong connection with Christ present in those whom others ignore.

His gifts, at God's disposal

Guerrero wished to serve as a missionary to more far-flung districts, but a brief assignment in San Mateo, Rizal, was cut short due to malaria. Instead, his education and abilities led to an appointment as secretary to the Archbishop of Manila. When the new Diocese of Lingayen was erected in 1929, Guerrero was named its first bishop. He struggled with the appointment, but accepted it as he had his father's wish that he study law.

Through the decades, Bishop Guerrero built two seminaries; became an auxiliary bishop of Manila and then bishop of San Fernando, Pampanga; founded Catholic Action in the Philippines; and built a Carmelite monastery. He also suffered greatly, having been accused and later acquitted of cooperation with the Japanese occupiers during World War II. His health never fully recovered from the early malaria.

That suffering shaped him, as Archbishop Socrates Villegas of the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan, which co-produced Pag-Uwi, told the audience at the film's opening. “Comfort and the pleasures of life are not good teachers, because there are lessons in life that we can learn only through hardship and tears,” Archbishop Villegas said.

In retirement, Bishop Guerrero returned to the Hospicio de San Jose. He refused a luxury apartment and lived as a hermit, fasting three times a week. Two days before his fatal heart attack, he ordered his own tombstone, with the epitaph "Caro dabitur vermibus" ("flesh is given to the worms"). He was buried, as he wished, at the Carmelite monastery in Angeles City he built. He left everything he had to the monastery and the two seminaries he founded.

An inspiration for all to come

To frame the story of Servant of God Cesar María Guerrero, Pag-Uwi uses the device of two young Filipino men, a lawyer and a priest, wondering how to be "holy and wise" in this age.