Pontifex Maximus, the plane renamed for Leo XIV

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A small detail on the papal plane caught the attention and curiosity of those who followed the live broadcasts of the many flights Leo XIV took during his visit to Argentina: in the fuselage of the plane, the words “Pontifex Maximus” can be read. This is an ancient Latin expression meaning “supreme pontiff” or “highest pontiff.” Its roots, however, run far deeper than the Church.

A bridge built in Latin

The word pontifex is a compound of two Latin roots: pons (bridge) and facio (to make). A pontifex, literally, is a bridge-builder. Scholars have long debated whether this was originally meant in a physical sense — pagan Roman priests who supervised or consecrated the sacred bridges over the Tiber, which carried enormous religious significance in early Rome — or whether it was always a metaphor for one who mediates between the human and the divine. The question remains open, but the image endured: the pope as the one who maintains the bridge between earth and heaven, the Vicar of Christ on Earth.

Cyprien Viet | Aleteia

From Julius Caesar to the emperors

The expression was clearly not a Christian invention. The Pontifex Maximus was the high priest of the college of pontiffs in ancient Rome, responsible for administering the religious calendar, overseeing the rites, and supervising the other priests. The title was initially purely religious, but it accumulated political weight over time. Even Julius Caesar held it — he was elected Pontifex Maximus in 63 BC, a position he used to consolidate influence long before his rise to sole power. After his assassination, Augustus inherited or assumed most of Caesar’s powers, and from Augustus onward the title became permanently imperial: every Roman emperor was also Pontifex Maximus, fusing religious and political authority in a single person.

The Christian inheritance

With the Edict of Milan in 313, Constantine legalized Christianity and began using Christian terminology in imperial documents. The word pontifex gradually migrated toward Christian usage, applied first to bishops in general. But the specific title Pontifex Maximus — with its full imperial weight — took longer to settle on the Bishop of Rome: historians generally date its adoption by the popes to the late fourth century, most commonly to Damasus I (366–384) or his successor Siricius, as the papacy began more actively asserting its primacy over other sees. By the fifth century it was firmly associated with the pope alone.

The Pope’s flights