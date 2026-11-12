Pope Leo XIV calls Church to accountability in Lima homecoming

Addressing 40,000 Peruvians in the Plaza Mayor, the pope denounced machismo, domestic violence, and clerical abuse — in the country he once called home.

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Pope Leo XIV returned Wednesday to the country where he spent two decades as a missionary and bishop, and he did not come with soft words. In three addresses delivered in a single morning — to Peru’s bishops, to priests and religious inside Lima’s cathedral, and then to some 40,000 faithful packed into the Plaza Mayor — the pope called the Catholic Church to account for clerical abuse, denounced what he called “the persistence of a machista mentality,” and urged Peruvians not to surrender to poverty, addiction, or domestic violence.

“Do not give up in the face of difficulties,” he told the crowd in the Plaza Mayor, speaking in the easy, familiar register of someone who knows the place. Three million people had lined the streets of Lima the previous day to greet him.

A flag welcoming Pope Leo XIV is held by a devout Catholic outside the Church of the Nazarenas in Lima on November 12, 2026, ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s visit to venerate the image of the Lord of Miracles. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) MARTIN BERNETTI | AFP

Accountability for abuse

Inside the cathedral, whose walls hold the tomb of Saint Turibius of Mogrovejo — the 16th-century archbishop Leo has repeatedly invoked on this trip as a model of evangelization without coercion — the pope addressed the Church’s own failures directly.

The institution must “recognize its own infidelities and ask for forgiveness with humility,” he said, “assuming responsibility for the wounds it has caused within itself and around it.” Earlier, with the bishops, he had been more explicit: the wounds included “abuses perpetrated by members of the clergy or in an ecclesial context.”

The words landed with particular weight in Peru. The Sodalicio de Vida Cristiana, one of the country’s most influential Catholic movements, was dissolved in 2025 following revelations of widespread sexual, spiritual, and financial abuse. Its victims included indigenous farming communities caught up in land disputes linked to the organization.

Women and the limits of tradition

On the Plaza Mayor, Leo explained that cultural changes had altered “the traditional roles of men and women,” he said — and while he reaffirmed the Church’s teaching on complementarity in marriage, he drew a clear line: “our identity as man and woman justifies neither inequality in the distribution of household tasks nor the subordination of one spouse to the other.”

The statistics behind the speech were stark. According to a 2025 survey by Peru's national statistics institute, 49.1% of Peruvian women between 15 and 49 have experienced domestic violence in their lifetime. Among those who had testified before Leo earlier in the morning: a single mother from a poor neighborhood who described violence against women as routine, and a woman raising two daughters alone on a market vendor’s income.

“The figure of the free and strong woman comes from the Gospel,” Leo told them. “Let us value women.”

A devotee holds a placard depicting Pope Leo XIV and bearing the message “Messenger of Peace… Welcome Home” outside the Cathedral Basilica of Saint John the Apostle and Evangelist in Lima on November 12, 2026, before Pope Leo XIV attends a meeting with Peruvian bishops. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) TIZIANA FABI | AFP

Families, addiction, and the digital threat

He spoke at length about families under pressure — from economic hardship, gambling, alcohol and drug dependency, and violence at home. “God loves all families,” he said, “especially those going through critical moments.” On technology, he called for a coalition of “political leaders, educational institutions, and families” to shield young people from what he called “sometimes harmful” digital content.

A saint as compass

Across all three addresses, Leo returned repeatedly to the figure of Saint Turibius — the Spanish missionary who walked the length of Peru’s Andes to reach indigenous communities, and who is buried beneath the cathedral floor where Leo prayed Wednesday morning. Where others built walls, Turibius built relationships. “Differences favor encounter and mutual enrichment,” Leo said in the Plaza Mayor, asking Peruvians to “recognize the one who is different as a brother who deserves respect.”