“Serve like Jesus”: 25,000 volunteers welcomed Leo XIV

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Father Máximo Jurvinovic, communications director for the Argentine bishops' conference, proudly announces a precise figure: A total of 25,077 volunteers registered to help at the various stops on the Pope's visit, in Buenos Aires, Claypole, Córdoba, and Luján. He praises their “fantastic work of service and training,” emphasizing how extensively they prepared for their responsibilities.

“Their work was wonderful and indispensable to all the services needed for this papal visit,” he told Aleteia, expressing the organizers' gratitude to these thousands of volunteers.

Although young people were well represented, volunteers came from every generation. In fact, the average age was over 35, he points out. Jurvinovic sees their commitment as “a symbol of the enthusiasm of the entire Argentine people.” He also recalls that Argentinians have always participated enthusiastically in World Youth Days, which have helped foster “the spirit of volunteerism.”

Cyprien Viet | Aleteia

For Guadalupe, a young accountant, serving people with disabilities who had made the effort to attend the enormous outdoor Mass in Córdoba was much more than a logistical responsibility.

“It was an incredible experience to be able to help and serve. Deep down, that's what Jesus came to do: to serve, to make himself the least of all in order to help others. But I have to say that when you give generously, you receive a thousand times more! We had the grace of being very close to the Pope.”

Moved by Leo XIV's call to live holiness in everyday life, she adds, “We experienced so many emotions and so much adrenaline that I don't even feel tired!”

Donato, who came from Río Serrano in the province of Córdoba, volunteered as part of his involvement in Scouting. “There's a call to live out this service while wearing our Scout neckerchief,” explains the political science student.

His friend Martina, also involved in Scouting, is delighted to have shared “this wonderful moment with people who came from every province in the country.”

“Experiencing this Mass as a volunteer was a beautiful way to participate and be closer to the Pope. I'd gladly recommend it to my friends if a pope ever comes back to Argentina!” she says enthusiastically, despite having been awake all night.

Thorough preparation

Catalina, who came from a small town in the interior of Córdoba province with her friend Tomás, belongs to the Schoenstatt Movement. Accustomed to gathering in small groups, the two young people were particularly struck by this experience of serving on such a large scale.

“Everyone here is happy. It's something very special to welcome the Pope!” they explain, impressed by the diversity of the participants, who came from provinces throughout northern and central Argentina, sometimes after very long journeys.

Catalina and Tomás Cyprien Viet | Aleteia

Candela, a 22-year-old journalism student, had a particularly important responsibility: looking after people with disabilities.

“We had to remain very alert to any problems that might arise, such as fainting spells, hypothermia, or drops in blood pressure, and be ready to deal with any eventuality,” she explains.

This responsibility had required thorough preparation: “We took online courses, and then we got together on Saturday for a kind of dress rehearsal.”

"That made me happy!"

Despite some difficulties, particularly a shortage of portable toilets, what Candela remembers most is the generosity of everyone who made the event possible. “Overall, it was very well organized, thanks to the many donors and volunteers who all did their best to welcome this enormous crowd.”

She also shares how deeply the experience moved her: “I'm so grateful to have been so close to the stage, to have seen the Pope, and above all, to have seen how people's faces light up when they see him! Seeing so many people cry, hope, laugh, and generously help one another made me happy!”

The young volunteer asks a question that sums up the enthusiasm of the day: “Don't you think it's incredible to see such a missionary spirit among young people?”

Her joy echoes the hopes of many older Argentinians. Over the past two or three years, following a decade marked by a certain distancing of young people from the Catholic faith, some parishes have seen an unexpected influx of young people, while Christian movements have been gaining renewed momentum.