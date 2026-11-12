Uruguay’s only canonized saint was friend of John Bosco

The small South American country did not have a canonized saint until 2022, when Mother Francisca Rubatto was canonized by Pope Francis.

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Pope Leo has had a packed schedule during his 12-day apostolic journey to South America, first making a stop in Uruguay, before moving on to Argentina and then Peru. As with any apostolic journey, there are so many addresses to hear and encounters to watch. It's impossible to keep up and amazing how much strength the Holy Spirit is able to provide the Successors of Peter.

One small detail from Leo's time in Uruguay that might have been missed is a brief mention of Uruguay's first canonized saint in one of his homilies.

Pope Leo mentioned her example while reflecting on the inspiring witness of faithful Catholic women in the small country:

[F]rom the earliest days of the nation’s founding, Uruguay has been intimately linked to a Mother. Since that time, generations have come and gone, circumstances have changed, including the relationship of many Uruguayans to the faith. Yet she has remained here. While Mary accompanied the history of this people, at the same time in so many homes other women preserved the faith and passed it on to their children...This land also has women’s names inscribed in its history of faith. Among them is Saint María Francisca Rubatto, who chose to remain among you and serve those most in need here.

It's a small mention, but it provides an opportunity to step back and recall the example of Uruguay's first canonized saint.

Servant to those most in need

Born in Italy in 1844, Anna Maria Rubatto was a servant to the sick and suffering from an early age and moved to Turin after the death of her parents when she was 19 years old.

It was there that she met St. John Bosco and helped teach catechism classes at his Salesian oratories.

One day she was traveling to a nearby village and heard the cry of a young man calling for help. She saw that a stone had fallen on him from the construction of a building he was working on and she tended to his wounds.

The building, it turns out, was to be a house of Franciscan sisters and the sisters there noticed what happened and believed it was a sign that Anna Maria was to join their community.

After consulting her spiritual director, St. John Bosco, she joined the Franciscans and took the name Sister María Francisca de Jesús. Only a few short years after her entrance, Sister Maria traveled in 1885 across the ocean to found a new Franciscan community in Montevideo, Uruguay.

A new land

While there she became a vital part of the Catholic Church in Uruguay and devoted herself to serving the poor and sick of the region.

According to Vatican News, "Mother Rubatto, also accomplished a commendable work of formation and evangelization: she made sure that young girls learned a profession so that they could make a living without having to depend on their families. She taught them to read, write, cook, sew and embroider, but she also offered them religious formation."

She told her sisters, "Be the sisters of the people."

Mother Francisca died from cancer at the age of 60 in 1904, requesting to be buried in Uruguay, a place that held a special place in her heart. She was beatified by St. John Paul II and later canonized by Pope Francis in 2022.